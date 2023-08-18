The Parlay aims for perfect service, cuisine, drinks

In summer 2019, Kyle and Erica Walters wagered their life savings on a space in Chandler that they could convert into an elegant gastropub with a casual atmosphere.
“We wanted to do something that people would want to go watch football at, that is also a place your grandma also wants to come to celebrate her birthday at that isn’t too high-end,” Kyle said.
The couple aimed to create a concept that hit a trifecta of stellar service, delicious drinks and phenomenal food. That’s why they named it “The Parlay.”
“When people come to dine here, we need to win every single aspect of the experience, great food, great drinks, great ticket times, great service and a great atmosphere,” Kyle explained. “If we drop the ball on any of those, we lose the parlay.”
The Parlay opened its first location off Loop 202 and Price Road in 2019 but after a few months of success, the couple faced the pandemic and had to return to taking orders and cooking meals to keep the business open.
But as stay-at-home orders faded, The Parlay became even more popular, and the couple began revisiting their initial dream of opening multiple locations.
In March, The Parlay team opened in a shopping center west of Loop 101 off Via De Ventura, Scottsdale.
“We are in the heart of Scottsdale …but the majority of our clients all live in or work right here in central Scottsdale in neighborhoods like Gainey Ranch, McCormick Ranch and Scottsdale Ranch,” Kyle said.
“We’ve got a pretty well-rounded curve of clientele from workers at lunch to the late-night cocktail crowd.”
The 8,000-square-foot space not only afforded a 5,000-square-foot outdoor patio but also provided the couple with a chance to build the restaurant from scratch instead of acquiring a prebuilt property as the two had in Chandler.
“In the last four years, we’ve made a lot of changes and made a lot of modifications to the way we have served food on our food lines in Chandler so that we were able to sustain the amount of business we get there,” Erica said.
“Because of that, we knew that we had to go a lot bigger in this kitchen than we did in Chandler, despite the fact that our interior seating here is smaller than Chandler.”
Outside, the patio features a mix of seating, misters and fire pits to keep customers comfortable and an array of televisions.
No matter which section of the restaurant guests choose, The Parlay features a grandiose menu of cocktails and cuisine.
“We have a menu that is pleasing to a vast majority,” Erica said. “So, our Asian ahi tuna salad ($17) is phenomenal and our lemon-rosemary chicken ($23) is one of my favorite entrees.
“But I think that what is unique to The Parlay is our breading for our crispy chicken platter ($15) and our honey hot chicken sandwich ($15) We always get compliments on how great our breading is on our chicken tenders.”
The 24 cocktails on the menu are split between “Signature” and “Classic” drinks.
Signature concoctions include the Sergeant Pepper, which costs $14 and features St. George Green Chile Vodka, pineapple and Barrow’s Intense ginger; the Rosemary Poppin, a $13 mix of Gray Whale Organic Gin and Bitter Truth Elderflower Amaretto with pineapple and lemon juices; and the Blackbeard’s Booty cocktail, a mesh of Probitas Blended White Rum with Aperol fresh pineapple juice, fresh lime juice and housemade Stout syrup for $15.
Classic cocktail menu includes a cast of well-known players as well, like the Aviation cocktail, infused with Aviation Gin, $13; the Manhattan cocktail, $14; and the Negroni cocktail, $13.
The rest of the beverage menu is rounded out by a tall list of wines, draft, domestic and craft beers and a small selection of hard seltzers.
“We have a good size spirits list with a solid selection of top-shelf bourbons and whiskeys and have a good assortment of all different liquors on there,” Erica said.
The Walterses feel there is something for everyone at The Parlay and are continuing to roll the dice on new ways to reach new customers.
The Parlay
9220 E. Via de Ventura, #115, Scottsdale
480-500-0959
