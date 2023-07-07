Valley Ho chef whips up summer menus

Executive Chef Russell LaCasce is offering summer menus at the Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale, with new items for breakfast, daily brunch and dinner at its signature restaurant, ZuZu.
Brunch is served daily, 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., dinner, 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursday and 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
He has also added a chef action station on weekends for the raw seafood so diners can watch chefs prepping food.
In addition, he offers a “ZuZu, Take the Wheel” option for a chef-driven experience daily.
“I try to change menus seasonally since that is when the ingredients are at their peak,” said LaCasce, a specialist in American, Asian, French and Mediterranean food. “Great food starts with great ingredients.”
He sources locally, when he can, for instance, getting tomatoes, melons, cucumbers and apples from Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek.
He also imports Rainier cherries from Washington, Ahi tuna from Hawaii, Sea of Cortez shrimp from Mexico and other seafood from California.
LaCasce was born in Utah but moved to Chicago when he was 6 and his dad was transferred. Durign his family’s seven years there, his love for food was born.
“My dad was a self-taught cook and he was always in the kitchen,” he explained, noting that he also began watching celebrity chefs such as Emeril Lagasse on television.
His father then took a job in Charleston, South Carolina, and LaCasce himself took his first culinary job when he was 14, washing dishes for a restaurant on the beach.
“I’ve never been a school guy, but I found that I liked working with my hands and with people, so I cooked my way through high school.”
LaCasce’s next stop was Park City, Utah, where he worked at Park City Hotel and Riverhorse on Main. He said he made good money as a valet, concierge and bellman for about four years, continuing his immersion in hospitality.
In 2005, LaCasce moved to Scottsdale, where he met his wife Simona.
A graduate of the Arizona Culinary Arts Institute, he washed dishes, cooked, served, and took part preparing banquets and room service while working his way through school.
He started cheffing, working for T. Cooks at Royal Palms under well-known Chef Lee Hillson, who recently returned as executive chef at the destination resort in Arcadia.
“I learned so much with Chef Hillson: cooking, the hustle and grind of the back of the house. I got my chops, a real immersion in the business. I worked my tail off knowing there was a prize at the end.”
In 2010, Chef Beau MacMillan, 2007 winner of Iron Chef, made LaCasce sous chef at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa and he became executive sous chef the following year.
“It was an awesome time of my life,” he recalled. “I learned cooking from both chefs, and from Beau I also learned about managing a team, presenting food in front of people and how to write menus.”
In his first executive chef position, he’s been at the Hotel Valley Ho since 2017, where he oversees all operations and manages 25 back-of-the-house staff, including seven chefs.
“I like keeping it small and intimate and keeping hands on things. I am not a desk chef.”
He’s hosted guests in The Rosie Room, the elegant private dining room that was created in 2019, transforming a former storage area.
Opened December 20, 1956, by owners Robert and Evelyn Foehl, the property became a Ramada in 1973, was acquired in 2002 and reopened December 20, 2005, 49 years after its original opening.
Designed by Phoenix architect Edward Varney, the mid-century modern classic hosted the first wedding of Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood in 1957 and has welcomed Hollywood stars such as Bing Crosby, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh as well as baseball Hall of Famer Ted Williams.
ZuZu honors Rosalyn Bennett Lyon, whose grandchildren called her “ZuZu” because they could not pronounce “Rosie.”
Matriarch of the Lyon family, the owners of Hotel Valley Ho, and grandmother to co-owner Scott Lyon, Rosie was an accomplished cook and known for her hospitality.
She was born in Phoenix in 1932 and married Rusty Lyon, who founded Westcor and built many of the major Valley malls.
“I have one of the best jobs around,” LaCasce said. “The ownership is great, and my associates are great. I tell young chefs, ‘Work hard, put yourself in positions to get great opportunities and you will get them.”
One of LaCasce’s new brunch starters is the ham and cheese with rosemary, ham, gruyère, provolone and Colman’s hot mustard. At night, the kitchen prepares this with short rib.
An existing menu item, The John Berry, has all-new ingredients for summer, including roasted spaghetti squash, mushrooms, cherry tomato, spinach, basil, chili flakes and garlic. Chef has returned a number of previously featured items to the summer menus.
Pastry chef Maria Arenas has prepared sweets such a Shnickers Bar with flourless chocolate cake, peanut butter mousse and salted caramel and Blood Orange Panna Cotta with passion fruit sauce, whipped cream, crispy puffed rice and mint.
Menus can be read at hotelvalleyho.com/zuzu/menus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.