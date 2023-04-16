Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market, a semi-annual shopping experience that connects shoppers with local artists, makers and curators, will return to WestWorld in Scottsdale next weekend, April 21-23.
Attendees can shop all things vintage, local and handmade in a space of over 120,000 square feet filled with 160+ small businesses from across the country offering a vast selection of clothing, jewelry, furniture, vintage, decor and more.
Also featured are food trucks and live music.
“There truly are things you can’t find anywhere else,” said Junk in the Trunk co-founder/owner Coley Arnold. “We also have new things – necklaces, jewelry, baby items, clothing, furniture, home décor, industrial pieces, and more.”
Added her partner, Lindsey Holt: “There are so many unique items, we’re sure people will find something they love. We love seeing everyone come together to support these small businesses and really enjoy themselves and this creative community.”
Featured musicians will be soulful pop artist Michael Land on April 21; singer-songwriter-guitarist Lee Perreira on April 22; and American singer-songwriter Obadiah Parker on April 23.
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market also supports Perreira’s nonprofit, 16x16inc. As an endurance athlete, he raises raise for charities by running extreme distances.
Since 2019, Perreira has run over 1,000 miles and raised over $55,000 for people in need.
If You Go:
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market
When: 4-9 p.m. April 21, 8 a.m. -3 p.m. April 22 and 23.
Where: WestWorld, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale.
Cost: $8 to $60, online or at gate. Prices vary. $10 parking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.