100+ Women Who Care help Justa Center

Older Americans find themselves in an increasingly challenging financial environment today as rising costs of housing and medical care and inadequate retirement benefits leave many behind.
Pensions are disappearing. In 1974, the average age of a senior experiencing homelessness was 57. Today, the average age has increased to 65 as more seniors over 70 becoming homeless for the first time.
According to the National Council on Aging, over half of Black and Hispanic seniors aged 65 and over have incomes are 200 percent below the federal poverty line.
Justa Center is a local nonprofit dedicated to providing life-sustaining resources to assist homeless seniors on their path back to housing.
It also provides supportive services to help prevent a return to homelessness, reassuring unsheltered seniors that they are not alone in their time of need.
Members and visitors are treated with respect and dignity, so they can feel safe when visiting Justa Center’s day resource center.
They can visit the center as often as need after completing the intake interview and partner in the commitment to improve his or her life.
In addition to housing placement, Justa Center’s programs and resources include AHCCS and Medicare advisors, assistance filing for utility and/or rental help, job searches, pro-bono attorney services, free supplemental groceries, computer access and training, and health care advocacy that includes an on-duty nurse to assist with navigating the health systems.
Seniors can also meet their personal needs at the center with services such as laundry facilities, hot showers, hygiene supplies, emergency help and meals.
New socks and underwear are always available, in addition to seasonal clothing.
During summer, Justa Center provides a cooling center in downtown Phoenix. Water is always available in addition to Gatorade and Propel, sunscreen, sunglasses, brimmed hats, fresh fruit and more. Pets are welcome too. There is even free transportation available that can be accessed by dialing 211.
Since 2006, Justa Center has filled a vital role in helping homeless seniors in our communities through its many available services and resources.
In May, Justa Center was chosen to receive a quarterly donation from the members of 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun. The chapter’s Scottsdale members donated $17,550 to the nonprofit.
Just Center Executive Director Dean Scheinert said the “means so much.”
“Obviously, we have a very vulnerable demographic, seniors 55 and over, who are experiencing homelessness,” he said. “So, you can imagine all the obstacles that our members face every day.
“This generous donation is going towards purchasing food, helping people find housing, and supplies for the nursing center. We’re going to make some small capital improvements to the center. We want to make this an even more welcoming place than it is already.”
100+ Women Who Care is a group of women that meets quarterly to learn about local charitable organizations. Members vote to decide which organization will receive their quarterly donation.
Each member donates $100 to the chosen charity. The members have donated over $1 million to charities since the group’s inception in 2015.
100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun meets quarterly in Scottsdale at HomeSmart Corporate Office, 8388 E. Hartford Drive, Suite 100, Scottsdale.
The Q3 giving circle will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16. Information: 100wwcvalleyofthesun.org.
To learn more about Justa Center: justacenter.org.
