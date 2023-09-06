Accident inspired a toy giving hope

Northern Scottsdale resident Cat Kozuch has always believed in the power of positive affirmations.
It goes hand in hand with her resiliency.
Told after breaking her back in an accident as a college sophomore that she would never walk again, Kozuch set out to prove nearly every doctor wrong.
Now she is aiming to prove the power of affirmations with a line of teddy bears she calls “Believe A Buddy.”
The plush toys, named Winston, include a set of 52 heart-shaped cards that have encouraging and affirmative phrases written on them to “bring joy and self-empowerment to children's lives,” Kozuch said – much like she found 15 years ago.
The accident
In 2008, Kozuch was on vacation in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, with her then-boyfriend when she and some members of the group went on a ride in a dune buggy.
Though Kozuch admits she was apprehensive about climbing into the upscale all-terrain vehicle, she hopped into the passenger side and fastened her seat belt as tightly as possible.
“I don't like extreme sports and I'm not into the fast-car lifestyle,” Kozuch said. “I didn't want to go but I was too embarrassed to say, ‘I don't want to go.’”
Not too long the buggy hit the dunes, the driver floored the gas pedal to scale a hill. He made a turn and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over five times.
During this commotion, Kozuch’s seat belt loosened by nearly 2 inches, giving her enough of a gap between her lower back and her seat to cause major damage.
Kozuch recalls taking two steps before falling onto the ground and being unable get back up on her feet.
After one night in a Puerto Peñasco care facility, she was transported by ambulance to the border and then airlifted to St. Joseph’s Emergency Hospital in Phoenix, where she learned she had shattered the T-7 and T-8 vertebrae in her back and severely damaged her spinal cord.
Though her initial prognosis was that she would live the rest of her life in a wheelchair, one doctor gave her all the hope she needed.
He “told me that life is a self-fulfilling prophecy and that he wouldn’t tell me what I could or couldn’t do but that my injury was serious and according to most medical books I would never walk again,” Kozuch recalled.
Though initially defeated by this prognosis, Kozuch said her father kept her spirits high by showering her with her favorite childhood gift, teddy bears.
Proving science wrong
After spinal surgery, Kozuch was relocated to Barrow Neurological Institute, where the first thing she wrote on the whiteboard that faced the front of her bed said, “I will walk out of here.”
She said that her first step was telling herself to move her toes, which she eventually began doing.
Though some doctors initially brushed this off, it was the beginning of Kozuch’s journey toward defying the odds.
Before she knew it, she was regaining feeling in her left leg and eventually was able to walk out of the hospital.
Throughout her nearly three-month recovery, Kozuch was comforted by an array of teddy bears. Some she slept with at night, others she used to decorate the wall around her whiteboard.
She credits this mosaic of plush toys that surrounded her written affirmation to finding a way back onto her feet.
An aha moment
The Mountain Ridge High School alumna finished her education, earning a degree in communications from Arizona State University and leading a normal life.
Her stride was still impacted by the accident.
But it wasn’t until nearly 15 years after the accident that Kozuch found a way to capture what motivated her the most during her recovery.
She said she had a vision last spring of a teddy bear with encouraging words written on its stomach. Struck by the vision, she grabbed a pen and made a rough sketch of her idea.
Kozuch attempted to manufacture the bear herself.
“I created a prototype by buying a bear online, making a small cut in it and clipping a piece of paper inside it,” she said.
She eventually started searching for a manufacturer that could turn her idea into a gift that would be cherished by children ages 3 and up.
Believe a Buddy is born
Kozuch’s vision evolved into the design of a soft, fuzzy brown bear flashing a big smile and powerful paws imprinted with a heart and stars — the stars symbolizing the magic of affirmation and the heart representing where the affirmations come from.
A plastic pouch sealed by Velcro is attached to the bear’s abdomen that say things like “I am talented,” “I am fearless,” “My words have power, I use them wisely” or “I am powerful.”
Each bear also includes a plush pouch to store the cards.
“When the child picks a card, they get really excited. I’ve seen their body language just perk up and they start believing it,” Kozuch said.
“With affirmations, it's the power of repetition so that they get into their subconscious mind and they truly begin to believe it and remember it. My goal is to make kids excited, happy and strong enough to go through anything in life.”
With the help of consultants from the toy industry, Kozuch launched her business in May 2022.
But she still needed a catchy name. She decided on the title of “Believe A Buddy.”
Since launching the brand, Kozuch has sold hundreds of bears, which cost $62, and has partnered with organizations like the Giving Goodness Foundation, a national nonprofit whose mission is to “create a ripple effect of good in the world by spreading light, love and happiness through Random Acts of Goodness.”
Kozuch said that the nonprofit is in talks to purchase bears to donate to children who have suffered abuse.
She is also currently engaged in discussions with Phoenix Children’s Hospital to donate bears to patients as well as other nonprofits during October, Bullying Awareness Month.
Kozuch’s next plan is to publish a children's book that will “follow the story of how Winston comes from the star galaxy, and he leaves all his buddies because he feels like a child on earth needs his magical powers.”
She also plans to add more animals to her collection.
For now, she hopes her teddy bears give children the same kind of comfort and encouragement the cuddly plush toys provided her during the hardest time of her life.
“Teddy bears helped me so much when I was in the hospital recovering,” Kozuch said. “I really want every kid to have this teddy bear and to be able to give them some sense of hope and self-belief so that they can get through it.”
Info: believeabuddy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.