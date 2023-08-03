Boys and Girls Club fired up with new kitchen

The Virginia G. Piper Branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale was roaring with cheers and excitement July 25 when leaders cut the ribbon on its new kitchen in its Sal Cosenza Teen Center.
Creating The Piper Teen Yum Hub involved demolishing the old kitchen and equipping a larger, more functional space with new flooring, ceiling, drywall, electrical infrastructure and state-of-the-art appliances and cabinets.
The update was a long time coming, according to branch director Christian Sanft.
“I've worked here at the Virginia G. Piper branch since 2011, which is the first time we had a meeting about remodeling this kitchen,” Sanft recalled.
“It wasn't built as a kitchen for kids; it was built as just an office kitchen in 1991. So, it was a little galley kitchen that was really narrow, very small and was over 30 years old by the time we got to renovating it.”
His wishes for a replacement were answered when Ivan Gilreath became CEO and president of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale in February 2021.
“It’s my understanding that this particular branch has been around for over 30 years and I don't believe that in those 30 years that kitchen has ever been updated,” Gilreath said. “Probably 12 years ago is when it first started getting serious consideration of being updated but my understanding is there were a lot of stops and starts.
“When I got here about two and a half years ago,” he continued, “we decided that we needed to make it a priority to allocate the kitchen and give these kids a place where they can really learn culinary arts, or how to take care of themselves and share their own meals.”
Then, the Boys & Girls Club received a $100,000 contribution from loanDepot through its 2021-2022 “Home Means Everything” RBI campaign with Major League Baseball.
Other communities to benefit from this campaign were Dallas, Sarasota, Florida, and Los Angeles.
“We raised over $500,000 to be able to donate to the Boys and Girls Club along with Major League Baseball and we hope that through that partnership we are able provide skills to all of the young people here to where they feel like they have a home here,” said Kyle Fleeger, loanDepot senior vice president of sales.
The deal was clinched when Gilreath explained that the Virginia G. Piper branch serves as many as 60 teens a day who enjoy cooking but needed a larger space to work.
“Teens are always hungry,” Gilreath said with a laugh. “We have a culinary arts club where the intent of it is to teach teens how to cook and it's a fairly popular club.
“So when the teens get hungry, rather than them running to the vending machine and getting a bag of Cheetos or Fritos or a Baby Ruth, we try to help them cook things which are both good and good for them here.”
With funding secured, Gilreath said that the only remaining hurdle to the renovation involved shipping delays.
“Because of the supply chain issue, we were waiting for weeks for the cabinets,” Gilreath said.
Though this halted the project's completion by weeks, Sanft recalled, “Demolition day was one of my favorite days that I can remember.”
“I was here as the team director for nine years and I don't know how many hours I spent in the kitchen doing dishes or preparing for events and so to be able to tear it out.
“And then to watch that process was such a great way to show our teens that people really care about them and their experience.”
The kitchen is not the only thing to get an upgrade, according to Gilreath.
He said that the kitchen renovation came in well under the $100,000 contribution, leaving room for Gilreath to make small improvements to the branch's facilities like its maker space or fund efforts to grow the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale’s various clubs.
Virginia G. Piper branch opened the new kitchen in style by hosting a cooking event in conjunction with chefs Fidencio Alastriste and Pierce Azlin from The Mexicano, who taught teens how to cook empanadas.
Sanft hopes that this new space will still lend itself to the inspirational moments that the previous confines created.
“I'm hopeful of is that the kitchen will continue to be what it was even when it was that tiny dark little space, which was a place where kids knew that adults care about them and where we could build that relationship with the kids because that was probably the best thing to come out of the kitchen,” Sanft said.
The Virginia G. Piper branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale is located at 10515 E. Lakeview Drive, Scottsdale. Information: 480-860-1601, bgcs.org/virginia-g-piper-branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.