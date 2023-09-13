Cancer group pins hopes on golf tourney

After nearly a decade of hosting an annual gala and a slew of other charitable events, Scottsdale nonprofit Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children is taking a swing at a new charity event – an annual golf tournament.
The inaugural golf tournament takes place Friday, Sept. 15 at Camelback Golf Club off Scottsdale Road near Doubletree Ranch Road and will aim to raise $40,000 to fund programs and financially help families struggling to make ends meet while their children battle cancer.
“We’re very excited about it since it will raise funds to support the programs here,” said founder and president Chrisie Funari.
The tournament tees off at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start and will also feature catered breakfast and lunch, raffles and an open bar.
“We’re just excited to have a new fundraiser that brings more than fun for the foundation,” said foundation director of events Meg Dufour.
The foundation moved into a larger facility earlier this year and now occupies a 12,000-square-foot former law office located off Scottsdale Road and She Boulevard.
Among the amenities of its new digs are offices for the foundation’s staff, a kitchen and a pantry where families can grab a warm meal or food supplies.
It also includes a movie theater, game room, yoga studio, art studio, room that doubles as a library and a study room, a space for pet therapy with the nonprofit’s official service dog Leo, and a boutique where children can stock up on toys.
“This vision has been in my head since I started the foundation,” Funari said about the new home base.
“When I started the foundation, we just did it to financially assist families. But then they kept coming in and they wanted to stay the whole day. That was when I began dreaming this place up.”
However, this new space has also created new challenges for the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children.
For years, Funari lobbied for donations of funds and toys to her cause for over eight years. Now she needs new furniture, sealed art supplies, fresh food, unused games and volunteers to help with projects.
“People can obviously always make monetary donations to support our programs and people can donate nonperishable food items, toilet paper, lotion from Bath and Body Works and donate toys,” Funari said. “We just ask that everything be brand-new for the families.”
In addition to raising money to purchase more furniture and fund more projects at her sprawling space, Funari hopes to raise enough to serve up to 500 families who have children battling cancer – more than the 300 it now helps.
With enough space to accommodate more families, Funari feels she is growing closer to her goal of eliminating the stress families face when a child is fighting cancer.
“The vision was always and it still is, to prevent families from feeling like they’re alone,” she said.
“If this place existed when I had a 3-year-old and a sick 18-month-old and I could have come in here with my mom, my kids would have had the best day of their life and I would have been able to sit and just talk to my mom. It just would have changed our life in so many ways.
“I strongly believe that if we can keep people’s mental health good, their physical health will follow. So, if we can take the weight off them and give them the best day of their life, I know we’re making a huge impact.”
Arizona Cancer Foundation for
Children Golf Classic
When: 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15.
Where: Camelback Golf Club, 7847 N Mockingbird Lane, Scottsdale.
Cost: $375 for individual golfers, $1,500 per foursome.
Info: azcancerfoundation.org/all-events
all-events
