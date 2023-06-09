Chamber Past Presidents Council inducts 6

The Past Presidents Council of the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce inducted six new members at a recent event presented by the Scottsdale Charros.
The 143 individuals and 29 organizations that have been inducted into the Hall of Fame over the past 28 years “have had an immeasurable impact on the heritage and development of Scottsdale,” the Chamber said in a release and the honorees “helped make this city one of the best cities to live in America.”
Mark Stanton, president/CEO of the Chamber, said “It is an honor to shine a light on the people and organizations that have made Scottsdale such an incredible place to live and do business. The outpouring of love and support at this event is truly a sight to see.”
The inducted members are:
• Sandy Bruner. A teacher, parish administrator and Scottsdale volunteer leader for over 50 years, Bruner is the Honor Ball co-chair, Creative Women of Pinnacle Peak Trash to Treasures chair, an active in political campaigns and a national convention delegate. Bruner has been a champion of Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West since its inception and a docent and committee member.
• Phil Carlson, Chamber president/CEO from 1989 to 2002, he is a Scottsdale Charro, a former Scottsdale Rotary Club president, Scottsdale Artists School Board chair. He also is a member of the LINKS Leadership Council, Arizona Humanities Council, and Scottsdale/Paradise Valley YMCA board. He also is an Episcopal priest who served at St. Barnabas on the Desert.
• Marion Kelly, Mayo Clinic Arizona community engagement director, is Diversity Leadership Alliance co-founder, Community Celebrating Diversity and Scottsdale Chamber board member as well as a Scottsdale Leadership graduate and Frank Hodges Alumni Award recipient. Kelly “is highly regarded as a mentor, healthcare education leader and accomplished opera singer,” the Chamber said.
• Dr. James Schamadan, Scottsdale Memorial Health Systems President/CEO from 1987 to 1992 and administrator, he has twice been the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services and Arizona State University engineering professor. A physician with global expertise in emergency and flight medicine, he is a consultant to the Veterans Administration and Phoenix Hospital as well as a Navy and Air Force veteran and pilot.
• Parada Del Sol Parade. Inaugurated in 1951 by the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce as the Sunshine Festival, Parada del Sol was sponsored by the Scottsdale Jaycees from 1954-2009. Over the decades, Parada has included the parade, rodeo, Trails End party, and other events. Since 2010 the non-profit Parada del Sol Inc. and other community partners have carried on this beloved tradition as Scottsdale's oldest signature event.
• Scottsdale Airport. Opened in 1942 as Thunderbird Airfield No. 2 to train Army Air Corps pilots, the area has been home to a college technical trade school and the Seventh Day Adventist Thunderbird Academy. Scottsdale Municipal Airport opened at the site in 1967. Today it is the busiest single runway airport in the U.S., supporting business and tourism. It is a catalyst for the Scottsdale Airpark, ranked as one of the top three employment centers in Arizona.
Also recognized as future history makers was the Scottsdale Rising Young Professionals, part of the Scottsdale Chamber.
This group engages young professionals ages 23-39 with a focus on community service, volunteerism, and mentorship. The goal is to bridge a gap between this demographic and the business and community leaders of Scottsdale.
Matt Benson, chair of the Scottsdale Chamber Board said, “SRYP is the next generation working towards bringing about positive change within the Scottsdale community and we are all excited to see what the future holds as they continue to build upon the efforts of every History Hall of Fame Inductee past and present.”
One of the highlights of the celebration is the highly anticipated video presentation of each of the Inductees produced by Moorhouse Creative.
All inductee videos can be viewed at youtube.com/ScottsdaleChamber.
Award sponsors were NewGen Business Solutions and Salt River Project, with event production by Merestone Productions. Historian Joan Fudala and Susan Anderson of Peter Jordan Photography contributed significantly to the event.
This fall, the Past Presidents’ Council of the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce will announce six new inductees into the Scottsdale History Hall of fame as well as the date and place of the 2024 celebration.
Information: scottsdalehistory.org/Hall-of-Fame-Inductees and scottsdalechamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.