Company uses AI to address disconnectedness

Young people who suffer from social anxiety at mass gatherings may finally have some respite.
Scottsdale-based artificial intelligence entertainment company Gatzby’s has begun creating intimate events around the Valley where guests create an online profile before attending, answer a questionnaire and meet people based on their interests and life experiences.
“We have an increased level of loneliness and depression and there's this massive disconnect that exists in our society today,” said Gatzby’s CEO/founder Aspen Gatz. “There's a huge gap between what exists in the sense of connecting with others, talking about what needs to be talked about and making genuine lasting personal, professional, platonic and romantic connections.
“There was this gap that we thought we would go ahead and fill in order to try to solve this epidemic of disconnect and loneliness that is existing within our society today.”
Gatz said she fell victim to that sense of disconnectedness while living in Los Angeles.
“When I moved to downtown Los Angeles by myself at 22, it was not necessarily the best thing for my psyche,” Gatz said.
This was a foreign feeling for Gatz, who had considered herself an extrovert and who held DJ concerts in the basement of her parents’ home when she was 15.
The Tucson native had also built an impressive resume in the entertainment industry when she aided in the opening of the nightclub located inside the established No Anchovies Pizzeria in her native city.
But she still felt overwhelmingly perplexed by her new feeling of loneliness.
So, she began plotting a business she had been brainstorming since age 15 that could enable her to create intimate gatherings where people could develop fruitful partnerships.
As a former master’s student of interdisciplinary studies at the University of Arizona, Gatz researched the concepts of communication, psychology and what makes people compatible with each other.
That was when she came up with a questionnaire of up to 30 questions that ran the gamut from the individual's interests to their childhood experiences.
“One of the first questions is what are you looking for personally, professionally platonically or romantically and what are you interested in? So, we take into account whether or not someone's interested in romantic relationships, professional relationships,” Gatz said.
“We do take into consideration if they want children in the next couple of years or if they want children at all, if they believe in a higher power, whether or not they've had a good experience in their childhood or their 20s.”
Her early testing in August, when she started the company, included making a spreadsheet of answers, writing some of the questionnaire answers on the back of Polaroid pictures, making matches by comparing the images of the individuals and then giving individuals wristbands with numbers.
The premise was that the more numbers that matched with another person's code meant that the two people were more compatible.
Fortunately for Gatz, technology began to catch up to her idea. This was around the time that she put out an Instagram ad to boost her company.
In addition to getting traction for her new business, Gatz also caught the eye of Christian Grundemann, a software developer who identified with her mission.
“I'm really passionate about our mission because I've struggled with loneliness throughout my life and I really struggled to find that like meaningful connection with (people),” Grundemann said.
Grundemann’s biggest complaint about social platforms is that the conversations were surface level and he never felt that he made deep connections with people.
Because of this, Grundemann gained more than a friend, he got a job as the startup company’s chief technology officer.
He also pivoted the company in a new direction by utilizing artificial intelligence to play matchmaker.
“AI kind of took a focal point as we progressed as a company,” Gatz explained. “It is being able to look at everything that has existed across the internet and all the different research that has been done. And then using that in application to match people within the experiences.”
Early testing proved successful. However, the big test was to come June 3, when Gatzby’s hosted its first event at the Walter Where? House in downtown Phoenix.
Although there was no telling how the event would go beforehand, Gatz remained steadfast in her belief that her company had built a first-of-its-kind concept that would catch on quickly and change the nightlife industry.
“We believe that it could be very large,” she said, adding that the nightlife industry "hasn't changed in a decade – it's the same model.
“It's the same people going to forget their problems when they're congregating in a space where a lot of solutions could potentially be found. So, taking that space and turning it into something good is something that we're really passionate about as well as being a source of connection and instilling that within our generation.”
Gatz sees Gatzby’s as a company that can create more rewarding social experiences.
“We will eventually entirely own our experiences,” Gatz said adding that she plans to expand the concept to other cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin and Miami and dreams of taking this concept globally.
For now, the experience will lie within partner destinations around the Valley and focus on tackling the issue of loneliness one fun night at a time.
“We definitely want to solve the epidemic of loneliness and offer a space where people can come when they need a connection and when they need help finding what they're looking for,” Gatz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.