Coronado seniors march into the future Photos By David Minton/Progress Staff Photographer May 30, 2023 Throughout Scottsdale last week, high schools bid farewell to the Class of 2023, repeating scenes like these from Coronado High School. (David Minton/ Progress Staff Photographer) Prior to the ceremony, Bernice Peralta, Maria Meza and Daisy Najera took selfies (David Minton/ Progress Staff Photographer) While Angela Arredondo spun around so teacher Wendy Paez Gonzales could check the fit of her gown.(David Minton/ Progress Staff Photographer) Science teacher Providence Ryan helped pin down Maria Meza Gonzales's mortar board cap. (David Minton/ Progress Staff Photographer) Once their diplomas were in hand, jubilation reigned, as shown by Christopher Elbert (David Minton/ Progress Staff Photographer) Once their diplomas were in hand, jubilation reigned, as shown by Alina Williams (David Minton/ Progress Staff Photographer) Once their diplomas were in hand, jubilation reigned, as shown by Sara Aguilar (David Minton/ Progress Staff Photographer) Once their diplomas were in hand, jubilation reigned, as shown by Melissa Olivares Salvador. (David Minton/ Progress Staff Photographer)
