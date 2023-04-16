Back in person for the first time since the the pandemic began, the Alli Ortega Empty Bowls Fundraiser benefitting Scottsdale Community Partners and Scottsdale Human Services raised $40,875 from bowl sales, an online auction, donors and corporate sponsorships.
The live event was part of the Scottsdale Family ArtsFest at SkySong, a collaboration between Scottsdale Unified School District, SkySong ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center, and Scottsdale Arts last month.
Over 3,000 students, families, faculty, and community members visited the two-day event to see student performances and student artwork
Hundreds of bowls made by SUSD students and community artists included class bowls made by schools like Laguna Elementary.
Various workshops were conducted by Tammy Hinds from Scottsdale Arts and SCP and Janet Blum, who introduced the Empty Bowls initiative to SUSD over 30 years ago.
Artists and students learned about the importance of philanthropy within their community and the ways in which their bowls would support their neighbors and those in need.
“What started as an idea to both engage and celebrate the creative achievements of our students finally was realized with the inaugural Scottsdale Family ArtsFest," said Scottsdale Arts President/CEO Gerd Wuestemann.
“The partnership between Scottsdale Arts, SUSD, ASU, Skysong, and the City of Scottsdale is truly exemplary and shows what we can achieve by connecting the dots and working together in service to our community.”
He called the Alli Ortega Empty Bowls a “fabulous effort” that “celebrates the legacy of Alli Ortega, an extraordinary citizen whom we lost much too early. Our inaugural festival was a remarkable success, and we are excited about building on it for the future.”
Cactus Flowers donated three giant cactus succulent bowls that were showcased alongside over 30 hand-crafted bowls planted with small cacti.
Mayor David Ortega is a years-long supporter of the event named after his late daughter, Alli, for her passionate involvement in it as an art teacher for several years.
The mayor spoke at the opening of the festival about the impact it has had on both his family and within Scottsdale over the years. The Ortega family has donated several of Alli’s bowls to the fundraiser.
Corporate supporters included Optima, Scottsdale Fire Fighters Association, General Dynamics, NewGen Business Solutions, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, CORE Construction, SRP, Riot Hospitality Group, Scottsdale Sunrise Rotary Club, Casino Arizona Talking Stick, and the Scottsdale Charros.
“SCP is grateful for the support from our online donors, corporate sponsors and the Scottsdale community who attended our Alli Ortega Empty Bowls Event,” said Rosemary Young Karlin, Scottsdale Community Partners president.
Her mother, Francis Young, founded the organization in 1970.
“The Alli Ortega Empty Bowls Fundraiser helps hundreds of Scottsdale families and seniors receive food, school supplies, healthy lunches, necessary supplies, and assistance through City of Scottsdale Human Services. We are changing our community one meal at a time,” Karlin added.
All proceeds benefitted the SCP and City Human Services programs for youth (Back to School and Healthy Packs), families (Vista del Camino Food Bank at the City of Scottsdale Vista del Camino Community Center, Adopt a Family, and Emergency Rent & Utility Assistance), and seniors (Adopt a Senior, Beat the Heat, Brown Bag) in Scottsdale,
In 2022, 249 families, 116 seniors, and 811 students in Scottsdale were served through these programs.
