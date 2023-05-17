Exchange students face dearth of hosts

International exchange student coordinator Janae LeDoux can think of a long list of reasons why students from around the world would want to experience high school in the United States.
Noting many students watch TV shows from the 1980s, LeDoux said they crave the experience depicted in them.
“They also just want to learn about America and a lot of them know they want to probably go to college here,” she said.
However, when it comes to finding an American home to host them LeDoux confronts a touch challenge.
“It's been very, very difficult,” she confessed. “I've been at farmers markets and I’ve had seven quality candidates express interest but I’ve only heard back from one and they said they're not interested.”
As frustrating as her quest has been, LeDoux is determined to find a home for the 30 students she has coming from around the globe to attend high school in the Valley.
“It's my way of giving back to world peace a little bit,” she said. “We don't have a good reputation around the world. But if these kids go back to where they came from after staying here and rave about how awesome it was, it may help us.”
In addition to burnishing America’s image abroad, LeDoux sees her role as serving a higher purpose.
“I had a calling from God last summer when I was kayaking up north and he told me ‘you need to work with children or young adults.’ And they're drawn to me for some reason,” LeDoux recalled.
Not long after that experience, she received a message from the Council on International Educational Exchange, the country’s oldest and largest nonprofit study abroad and intercultural exchange organization.
Not only did CIEE offer LeDoux a chance to meet her calling, but it also gave her some perks like a flexible schedule and the chance to travel to Rome this summer.
Though the perks were enticing, LeDoux found a genuine passion for her work in having the opportunity to find homes for students ages 15-18 from over 70 countries to attend a school within a 100-mile radius of Scottsdale.
She has had some success in attracting students from around the world by forging partnerships with districts like the Scottsdale Unified School District and is awaiting the arrival of 30 students to Arizona this August.
However, she still needs to find homes for all 30 of them and says she needs to do so as soon as possible.
“I thought it would be a lot easier,” she said. “I always ask people ‘Have you ever thought about volunteering and giving back?’ People usually say yes, and then I tell them about what I do.”
CIEE only places high school-aged students who have their own medical insurance with vetted, background-checked families.
The families run the gamut from empty nesters to single parents to families with children of any age.
LeDoux said that if the students cannot have their own room, they are allowed to share a room with a child that is the same gender and within four years of their age.
She also noted that these students do not need to be provided with their own personal vehicle for transportation and they are forewarned of this before making the journey to the states.
Though she has a high demand of students looking to experience American high school, LeDoux foresees the demand growing as countries around the world begin to loosen pandemic-era restrictions .
“This is our first big year since COVID hit,” she said, adding the pandemic “killed a lot of opportunities for our business.”
Now that these opportunities have reemerged, LeDoux is stressing the urgency to get these students housed before the next school year.
“It just needs to happen as soon as possible,” she said.
LeDoux can be contacted at 480-203-1932 or JanaeLeDoux@outlook.com. CIEE.org
