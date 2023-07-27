Former educator soars with Butterfly Wonderland

Adriane Grimaldi was driving around northeast Scottsdale in 2013 when she saw a sign in the dirt that said, “Butterfly Wonderland: Coming Soon.”
As a former journalist who wrote for the Mesa Tribune and the Ahwatukee Foothills News, she became a teacher at Bethany Learning Center and Sun Valley Learning Center but had a long-standing affinity for butterflies.
Her first thought seeing that sign: “Maybe I’ll volunteer there.”
But when she learned that the new attraction had an opening for a director of education, she knew she had found her dream job. She was officially hired in March 2013. Butterfly Wonderland opened a month later after nine months of construction.
“As a teacher, I knew what teachers wanted and field trips. As an education reporter, I knew about curriculum and standards. So, this job was just a perfect fit,” Grimaldi said.
But the cherry on top was her love of butterflies which dates back to her childhood.
“I've loved butterflies since I was 8 years old growing up in California where I had a willow tree in my front yard and I would collect all the caterpillars, put them in jars and feed them and get them to the chrysalis stage,” Grimaldi recalled.
“But then I started to get stressed out as an eight-year-old because I realized I had to come up with 100 names for all of these butterflies I raised.”
Now she helps to oversee an attraction that houses over 70 species of butterflies, hundreds of bees and dozens of koi fish in its conservatory, several different species of reptiles, fish and insects and hundreds of visitors daily.
In her 10 years with Butterfly Wonderland, Grimaldi and the rest of the staff have hosted over 2 million visitors, 65 couples’ engagements, 44 weddings, countless birthday parties and gender reveals, some production of Rob Schneider’s film “Daddy Daughter Trip” and 50,000 students from Title I schools. Grimaldi is proudest of that last accomplishment.
In 2015, Grimaldi founded the Butterfly Wonderland Foundation, a nonprofit that raises funds for Title I Schools students to visit the attraction while spreading messages about insect conservation and education.
Those are schools with a high percentage of children living at or below the federal poverty line.
The foundation funds through events like the annual Bug Fest, monthly yoga classes, sales of snacks from the Butterfly Wonderland’s bug vending machine, rounded-up prices of purchases in the gift shop and individual contributions.
“All of these different things that we do go to the foundation so that we can give out scholarships for low-income students that wouldn't get an opportunity to come on a field trip,” Grimaldi said.
“An awesome part of my job is that I get to share that.”
But the best part of her job is watching guests' faces light up the moment they walk into Butterfly Wonderland’s 10,000 butterfly conservatory.
“In today's world, it's hard to get out in nature and it feels like there's a piece missing,” Grimaldi said. “When people come here, it's really interesting to watch the transformation that happens and they feel that they're transported back into the rainforest.
“That's awesome that here we are in Scottsdale at the Arizona Boardwalk. We can do that.”
In addition to boasting a comforting space that guests could spend a whole day wandering in, Grimaldi, true to her title, makes education a priority by ensuring that her staff and volunteers convey their adoration for the fluorescent winged insects while educating guests.
“We've learned the value of one-on-one communication with our guests instead of having TVs or just an education cart,” she said. “We want that connection and that passion that people have on our education team.
“We have six employees on my education team and I highly encourage them to share that passion.”
She says this visitor-friendly approach has helped pilot Butterfly Wonderland through the last decade and helped make it a destination venue at Arizona Boardwalk.
“We've changed for the community and we’ve become known as a destination point now,” Grimaldi said.
“I love that when people come through the building they're able to read things throughout our building and they don't realize that (although) they're coming here to enjoy butterflies, fish and reptiles, they're also leaving with some educational facts about butterflies.”
But she hopes people see butterflies as more than insects after their trip to Butterfly Wonderland. This is why she reminds guests of a quote she was told by author Jim Brock during a field trip in her youth.
“He said, ‘When we see a butterfly, we see a survivor,’” she said.
“There are things at each stage that can prevent it from going on to the next stage and so when you see a butterfly, you see a survivor. I really love that imagery.”
Butterfly Wonderland is at 9500 East Vía de Ventura F100, Scottsdale. Information: 480-800-3000, butterflywonderland.com.
