Golfer raises $20,000 for charity, misses record

On April 24, Scottsdale resident Bob Kurtz, 82, attempted to do something that had never been done in the history of golf.
He played a total of 72 holes of golf – 36 right-handed and 36 left-handed – and attempted to shoot a combined score that didn’t exceed his age.
While he succeeded in doing so right-handed, his dominant hand, with 74, he shot 92 left-handed.
“It was a disappointment but it's also it was an enormous success,” Kurtz said. “We had an opening ceremony...we had some of our sponsors there and we had two of the big charities – Family Promise and New Leaf.”
And that last part made him proud because he raised $20,000 for the charities.
”Frankly, I'm much more surprised than disappointed because this is the first time in all of the events that I've done that have been either world-record attempts or exhibitions or things this the first time I've failed,” Kurtz said. “So, we've got to regroup."
Kurtz realized there was one thing he hadn’t practiced during his six months of preparation: playing left-handed in front of a crowd.
“We live-streamed the event and so we had two cameras watching, we had a gallery following us and everything and I had never played under pressure before left-handed,” he said.
“It was strange. I learned how to handle nerves on big tournament golf, but I had not learned that from the left hand.”
Info: Golfsironman.com
