Grateful Scottsdale teen teaches karate for free

A rising senior at Scottsdale Preparatory Academy is helping kids master one of the martial arts while giving their parents’ wallets a break.
Sumedh Seetharam, 17, is giving kids ages 7-12 free karate lessons at the Paradise Valley Community Center – saving their parents at least $35 to $40 a month on what they’d pay in other places.
And he hopes to expand that program in the future, grateful for the fact that his parents could afford to give him 13 years of karate lessons.
Now that he earned his black belt in karate, Sumedh wanted to give back to the community with the karate lessons, hoping he inspires others to help children learn the core values of martial arts.
He dubbed his program Empower Karate, offering morning classes at four community centers, including the Desert Foothills Family YMCA in Scottsdale.
Sumedh had some help in the form of a grant from the California-based Dragon Kim Foundation, which enables teens to develop and implement mentorship and training programs such as Emporer Karate.
Sumedh divided kids into different age groups for his courses, then worked with parents – including his own – who became co-instructors, teaching the young students basic forms, establishing the dynamics of healthy team-based competition and putting students into simulated leadership roles.
Grace and Daniel Kim of Orange County started the foundation in honor of their late son, Dragon, who died with a friend in 2015 when a huge tree branch fell on them while they were asleep during a camping trip.
“Dragon was our shining star,” his parents say on their foundation’s website. “He had a talent for teaching young kids. We believe that this is some of the work he would have pursued, and that the best way to keep his spirit alive is through supporting the achievements of others.”
The program is about empowering young leaders today,” said Daniel Kim. “We know they’ll be leaders of tomorrow, so why not start today?”
Empower Karate welcomed about 130 kids in its debut this summer.
Sumedh taught them self-defense techniques while also instilling values like discipline and focus that he hopes will help them throughout their lives.
And Sumedh hopes to continue Empower Karate on the weekends throughout the school year, ultimately with the goal of making martial arts as much a part of physical education programs as dodgeball and basketball.
“I want to bring this program into schools as an extracurricular,” said Sumedh. “Especially for elementary and middle school, where martial arts can make a really huge impact in their development.”
Sumedh isn’t the only Scottsdale teen to benefit from the Dragon Kim Foundation’s help in giving back.
Karina Koppikar, 15, of Chaparral High School, worked with Xavier College Prep students Riya Mehta, 14 and Aanvi Goel, 16, to create My Tasty Table, a nonprofit that educates people facing food about how to improve their diets by offering cooking classes.
My Tasty Table helps those folks find nutritious food ingredients on a tight budget so they can maintain healthy, balanced diets.
Info: dragonkimfoundation.org
