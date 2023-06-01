Kasai fires up charity golf tourney

After a successful first year, Kasai Japanese Steakhouse has turned up the heat for this year’s Fire & Fairways Charity Golf Tournament.
In addition to offering a chance to play 18 holes at Silverado Golf Course, this year's event will include a hole-in-one challenge and putting contest. It also will kick things off with a bang by having participants purchase a numbered golf ball that will be dropped onto a hole from a helicopter.
Whoever has the ball that lands closest to the hole will win the contest.
“We’ve added better prizes,” said Kasai Japanese Steakhouse owner Mike Russello. “We decided to do eight par 3’s – which is something that has been done on some golf tournaments just to make it a little different – and we've added some good prizes like hole-in-one contests where participants can win a trip to Italy for the Ryder Cup, a trip to Pebble Beach and win $10,000. We have a putting contest that somebody's going to win $5,000 during.”
This comes on the heels of a successful inaugural tournament last year that raised $10,000 for Arizonans For Children, a nonprofit that helps to alleviate hardships and improve the fragile lives of abused, abandoned and neglected children in foster care.
“Last year was our first year and it was a huge success,” Russello said. “We raised over $10,000 on the first try and we didn't even decide to do it until like three months before we were going to do it. It worked out really well.”
With a year of planning, Russello has managed to attract more sponsors and hopes to double the funds he raised last year.
This is also the hope of the tournaments beneficiary as it continues to navigate through the challenges created by inflation.
“We've really felt the burden of inflation in every direction,” said Arizonans for Children mentor supervisor Monique Quinones.
“Some of our donations from the community or some of our grants from different businesses haven’t been where they used to be and we're not getting as many volunteers coming in as they used to.
“The money that we receive from donations always goes directly into the program and it truly is impacting the children in our community.”
Quinones said last year’s tournament funds were used to put on a festival to meet its largest need — finding more volunteers.
“We are nowhere near where we used to be,” Quinones said. “In the past, we've had years where we had maybe just under 200 mentors active in our program. This past year, we had maybe just over 100.”
Quinones also reported that she and the team at Arizonans for Children are usually working through a backlog of anywhere between 30 and 50 children looking for a mentor in the Valley.
Because of this, Quinones and Russello are eager to raise north of $15,000 to $20,000 at the annual Fire & Fairways Charity Golf Tournament.
“I've known a bunch of foster kids and I just feel for them since they don't have their parents,” Russello said. “I come from an Italian family where we've always had a lot of kids.
“When I see kids come out and sit at (Kasai) with their foster families and they've never seen anything like it, it just melts your heart and that's why I love dealing with kids.”
In addition to the incentive of knowing that golfers are benefiting foster children around the Valley, Russello has several other treats in store. They include a catered lunch at Kasai Japanese Steakhouse after the tournament that includes sushi, fried rice and a selection of wok-fired dishes.
The tournament will also feature a silent auction and raffle.
But more than anything, Russello is eager to create a fun golf tournament and raise significant funds for a cause he is enthusiastic about.
“I do talk to a lot of the people that are doing this and they feel great about doing it. It makes them feel good and they have a fun time doing it,” he said. “That's what it's all about it's just a nice way to give.”
If You Go:
Fire & Fairways Charity Golf Tournament
When: 7:30 a.m. Monday, June 5
Where: Silverado Golf Course, 7605 East Indian Bend, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $175. Rates increase June 1.
Info: fireandfairways.com
