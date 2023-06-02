Local cartoonist transitions to horror novel

For over three decades, Doug Pike made a living as a syndicated member of the National Cartoonists Society, seeing his cartoons published in the Wall Street Journal and Forbes.
He recently decided to dip back into novel writing when he debuted “The Terror Below” May 1.
“I decided to pursue writing a horror novel as a challenge to myself,” Pike said. “I've written and drawn thousands of cartoons that make people laugh and I wanted to see if I could write something that would raise a few goose bumps.”
The novel follows the story of Eric Cage, a former U.S. Navy diver who is still grief-stricken after the drowning of his 6-year-old son, Ethan, three years prior.
Though Cage is still reeling from the tragic loss of his young son, he is asked to retrieve the body of a friend's son who perished aboard a mysterious shipwreck discovered off the coast of Boston during a scuba diving trip.
As written in the book’s description, “Cage, is initially reluctant, but ultimately coaxed into accepting by his live-in lover and partner-in-adventure, Urabelle Jones and the ghost of the young diver's father, who perished in a failed attempt to extricate his son from the wreck.”
Along the journey, Cage and his team are confronted by ghosts from the wreckage who do their best to hinder him from completing his mission.
The book is based on a mix of tales from Pike’s experiences scuba diving and was inspired by a book called “Shadow Divers: The True Adventure of Two Americans Who Discovered Hitler's Lost Sub” – which was discovered off the coast of Pike’s native New Jersey.
Pike said scuba diving can oftentimes “quite dangerous, so it seemed to be a good vehicle for a horror story.”
“Additionally, I have a love for old horror movies and wanted to see what I could come up with that I had not seen before.”
“The Terror Below” originally began as a screenplay in November 2020, but the screenplay transformed into a novel nearly two years later.
However, Pike did have a few nightmares along the way to ensuring that “The Terror Below” saw the light of day.
“My agent at the time couldn't place (the screenplay) with a producer and it bothered me that what I thought was an excellent story was going to spend the rest of my life unread on my computer's hard drive,” said Pike. “As a result, I decided to convert the screenplay into a novel.”
“It took about three months to find a publisher,” Pike recalled. “The process was difficult, and I knew it would be, because I had written less than 40,000 words – which in the publishing industry made it a novella.
“Unfortunately, most agents and publishers are not interested in novellas and I didn't feel it was right to stretch the story to hit a certain word count.”
Pike had experience with publishing as he had penned and published the political satire novel “The Final President” in 2016 under the pen name D. Elliot Pike with publisher Club Lighthouse Publishing.
Fortunately, Pike found a publisher for “Terror.”
“After a frustrating experience where I got some positive feedback but no offers, I decided to see if my previous publisher would be interested,” recalled Pike, a resident of Scottsdale for over three decades.
“Luckily, she was looking for horror stories at the time, so everything worked out and I was offered a contract.”
With a contract signed, Pike began to dive into connections between his love of scuba diving and the nightmare scenarios he had pondered while swimming beneath great depths.
“The main connection or tie between myself and the book is the subject of scuba diving, which I did for about 10 years. It was exciting and at times terrifying,” said Pike. “My goal was to convey both of those sensations in the book.”
Because of this, Pike believes his book to be a real page-turner.
“As readers engage with The Terror Below, I would like them to feel they absolutely must turn to the next page,” Pike said.
However, he is only partially focused on the audience’s reception of “The Terror Below” at the moment.
He is currently working on releasing a sci-fi comedy novel entitled “Planet What?” and writing a novel about the recovery of treasure from a sunken Spanish galleon entitled, “Plunder.”
Because of this, he has a small message for readers who pick up a copy of “The Terrors Below.”
“When people buy The Terror Below, there's no extra charge for the nightmares,” Pike said.
“The Terror Below” can be purchased at ClubLighthousePublishing.com and on Amazon.
