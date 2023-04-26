Pianist and composer DeMarco Castro has always had a high opinion of musicians and artists and missed the nostalgia of listening to music via a vinyl pressing or compact disc.
He has recently begun reissuing his debut album “The Angel Stole The Rainbow” via vinyl and CD at record stores across the Valley and is reaching out to radio stations nationwide to play his music.
“I'm old school. I’d rather have the artwork, I’d rather have the CDs in my hand, the vinyl record in my hand and I still want the artwork,” Castro said. “I want to see what the musicians put behind it and how they capture the songs via the album artwork and the colors of the vinyl.”
This came nearly three years after he released the work to streaming and nearly a decade after he came up with the idea for the record.
“The idea started 10 years ago when the record label I’m signed to, Alpha Records in Tempe, copyrighted a few titles on the songs and we released it for streaming online because downloadable music was still the hype,” he said. “Now that vinyl is coming back and so is the CD format, eventually CDs will come back.”
His unique blend of classical music with chunks of contemporary orchestral sounds adds to his confidence in CDs as a preferred method of listening to music among audiophiles.
“It is very abstract and it doesn't live without harmony,” he said. “The way I describe it is abstract with purpose.”
Though he admits that his record deviates from what most people expect from a classical piano record, it has worked its way into the rotation of radio stations around the nation ,beginning in New Orleans. Castro admits it was a struggle initially to promote his music to radio stations.
“It was tough but I like it when things are tough,” he said. “I started approaching radio stations and of course, I got the remarks of ‘this is not too radio-friendly’ because of its oddness and the randomness of the arrangements.
“But I got some good vibes from some radio stations in New Orleans which opened the doors to have my music played on radio stations in Wyoming and Las Vegas.”
“The Angel Stole The Rainbow” can be purchased via vinyl at Stinkweed Records in Phoenix and Grace Records in Gilbert. Castro hopes to expand it to more record stores in the near future.
He also teased that he plans to release new music but is unsure how soon it could hit the airwaves. Info: Stinkweeds.com and gracerecord.com
