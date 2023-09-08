Local rancher trains riders’ ‘horse mind’

Jade Keller was interested in horses as a kid in Iowa, where he grew up with ranch equines and learned cowboying as he rounded up cattle on the family farm.
“I self-taught myself between 14 and 18,” said the owner of Jade Keller Performance Horses at Morning Vista Ranch, 27411 N. 160th St., Scottsdale.
“At the age of 14, I was starting the neighbor’s colt and looking for outside horses for a summer job. I studied books and videos. Once I graduated high school, I moved to Bluff Dale, Texas, and worked for a world-renowned colt clinician/colt starter and refined my colt-starting skills.”
Keller then moved back to Iowa and started a horse training business with his brother Cody, who still runs it.
While still in Iowa, Keller met Al Dunning, who asked him to come to his Scottsdale ranch to help train cutting horses.
Keller worked there for 10 years training the steeds for the western-style equestrian competition in which a horse and rider work together before a judge or panel to demonstrate the animal’s athleticism and ability to handle cattle.
“Al mentored me in the sport of cutting,” Keller said, adding he learned how to train horses from colts to the show pen.
Keller also learned how to train people who ride the steeds, showing them how to work in unison with the horse in a quest to become a world champion duo.
“Al has coached many world champion people and horses,” said Keller. “He’s a great coach and a great trainer.”
When Keller went out on his own, he leased stalls from Al Dunning for several years.
Keller had customers in Hawaii who wanted a ranch in Scottsdale, and so in 2021, the Morning Vista Ranch was created.
“Our primary deal here is training a cutting horse and coaching the amateur non-pro rider,” Keller explained.
“We train the horses from the ground up and we’ll train the people from the ground up. That includes outside lessons, clinics and people who own a cutting horse that like to watch the horse be worked or shown.”
He said it’s a sport an amateur rider never masters “because when you’re showing a cutting horse, you have the person mind, the horse mind, and you have the minds of a herd of 30 cows.
“There’s no run the same. That’s what I love about the sport. You never master it but you continue trying.”
Keller trains people of all ages.
“It’s a huge adrenaline sport,” he said. “It’s action-packed and it’s fast. The horses are strong.
“But you’ve got to be quiet in the storm. It teaches a lot of self-discipline of how not to panic, not to overreact and to be patient and let things happen. I like the dynamic of the sport.”
He loves training the humans as much as the animals.
“I love seeing people walk into my barn one day who have never seen a cutting horse or experienced that thrill the horse can give them and go from that first day of that first experience to having a champion run in the show pen,” Kelelr said.
“To see that type of success and see what it does for a person and how happy it can make them is very enjoyable.”
While it’s an expensive sport, an inexpensive way to get into it is at the club level.
“I’m the president of the Cave Creek Club Cutting Association,” said Keller. “It’s a local show and we try to keep the costs real low to get new people into the sport. We compete from that level all the way to the national level.”
Keller trains about 25 horses at a time at his ranch where he lives with his wife Tessa - who also works at the ranch - and their three young children.
His favorite horse is 3-year-old Mufasa.
“The plan for 2024 is not to show so much and qualify all the horses for the new NCHA circuit championship held in Fort Worth next year,” said Keller. “The goal is to get back into training younger horses and having more time to help clients.”
Info: jadekeller.net, 641-895-2555.
