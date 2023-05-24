McCormick Ranch Women gifts Sister Cities

The McCormick Ranch Women’s Association has selected the Inaugural Scottsdale-Killarney Student Golf Exchange launched by Scottsdale Sister Cities as one of the recipients of its annual Charitable Contribution.
“Golf is a life-long and non-violent sport critical to the prosperity of Scottsdale. Therefore Scottsdale Sister Cities, with the help of the McCormick Ranch Women’s Association, is educating world-class ambassadors of peace through the game of golf,” said JoAnn Garner, SSCAs Killarney Committee chair while accepting the $500 grant.
Natalie Montenegrino, chair of the McCormick Ranch club’s Charitable Contributions Committee, added that her organization “is delighted to help a young ambassador travel to Killarney, Ireland this June. Hopefully, our contribution will help with travel and on the ground expenses.”
The Student Golf Exchange begins June 17 when four Scottsdale student golfers travel to Killarney for 10 days of cultural experiences and the golf matches at world-famous courses.
They will host their Irish exchange partners when they visit Scottsdale from Oct. 26-Nov. 4.
In applying for the grant, writer Linda Gruber illustrated how student exchanges can be life-changing events by including observations from two past youth ambassadors.
“My involvement in SSCA and the Junior Board has left an indelible impact on my life and professional goals,” wrote Kyle Polen, a 2018-2019 youth ambassador.
“The exchanges with students from Morocco, Switzerland, and Kenya shaped my world view, motivating me to seek out diverse learning environments and approach all interactions with a sense of cultural humility,” he added, noting:
“Because of SSCA and the perspective I gained from these youth exchanges, the pursuit of cultural diversity has become a priority for me in my life and future career.”
Norielle Abts, a student at Saguaro High School, said, “I have grown so much from my involvement with the SSCA Junior Board and my acceptance to be a student ambassador in Interlaken, Switzerland.
“My eyes have been opened by the SSCA, and the connections I have made are strong, genuine, respectful, and precious to me.”
The McCormick Ranch Women’s Association began informally in 1976 when Judy Fussell, who was in charge of community relations for Kaiser-Aetna, began holding meetings for the Ranch women to help them become acquainted with each other.
“By 1978 there were enough residents to establish a permanent club,” according to the club’s history.
Its first activity was a “Meet Your Neighbor” luncheon on April 4, 1978, at the McCormick Ranch golf clubhouse that cost $4.50.
That same month members attended a taping of Erma Bombeck at the KTVK TV studio that was shown later on Good Morning America.
The association nominated it first slate of officers the following month and set annual dues at $6.
The group also adopted a statement of purpose that says the association will “foster community spirit, activities and projects to further the common interests of members."
Scottsdale Sister Cities Association aims to be an ambassador “of international friendship and goodwill.”
It conducts programs of economic development, and student, educational, medical and cultural exchanges with Scottsdale’s eight Sister Cities of Kingston, Canada; Alamos, Mexico; Interlaken, Switzerland; Haikou, China; Marrakesh, Morocco; Cairns, Australia; Uasin Gishu, Kenya; and Killarney, Ireland, the newest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.