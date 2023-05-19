New grad grateful for what ASU taught her

Arizona State University’s public relations representatives said Scottsdale native Jamie Heuremann “began her academic journey with more questions than answers.
“When weighing her options about her career direction, she found that personal introspection was needed,” they explained.
Last week, Jamie Heuremann graduated with a master’s degree in business administration from ASU’s W. P. Carey School of Business, earning a Master's Distinguished Medallion for a cumulative 4.0 GPA.
“Like so many young business majors who come to Arizona State University, I wasn’t entirely clear on the direction of my career,” she said, adding she realized a path through the support of her professors and academic advisors.
“Once Professor Eddie Davila introduced me to supply chain management, I knew I’d found my calling," she said.
Motivated by this newfound direction, Heuremann relocated to Wellington, New Zealand, for six months during her undergraduate program and earned two degrees at ASU, double-majoring in economics and supply chain management.
Once she returned to Arizona, Heuremann attended Barrett, the Honors College and was involved in the Leaders Academy at the Carey School.
After graduating in 2016, she worked in trucking and freight brokerage for C.H. Robinson, an industry-leading third-party logistics provider, for five years before returning to ASU to continue her education.
After years of dedicating her life to academics and career advancement, she looks forward to enjoying a vacation with her fiancé and three dogs.
After that, she’ll start as an associate with W.L. Gore & Associates in their medical-device division and hopes to continue “my experience in project management and finding new areas of supply chain analytics to stretch my expertise.”
“I have learned so many wonderful things while attending ASU, she said, adding “one of the most important things I have learned is how to leverage different peoples’ strengths to accomplish more together than any individual could.
“It’s something I practiced both inside and outside the classroom, and I highly encourage students to put themselves in the way of opportunities to practice collaboration.”
She called W. P. Carey “the best business school in the state,” and is particularly grateful to Professor Reynold Byers, crediting him with teaching her “ how to effectively organize and design a spreadsheet so someone else can look at it and understand what is going on.
“It sounds simple, but it was never something I considered beforehand, and I can already see what an impact it will have on the rest of my career.”
She advises students to “take at least one finance class — especially personal finance.”
“You’ll learn so many great and practical things in your course of study, whatever it is, but every student needs to know the basics of managing their finances once they graduate. I promise it could save your credit score.”
