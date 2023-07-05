New Museum of West CEO excited about role

When Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West opened its doors in January 2015, one face in the welcoming crowd was Todd Bankofier.
He was an accomplished business owner who had once worked a legislative aide to Sen. Paul Laxalt, served as chief of staff to Jim Bruner when he was a Maricopa County supervisor, CEO of the Arizona Technology Council, XO Communications, Ensynch, Audioeye. He also founded Fairmont Capital Group and is the co-founder and CEO of seed-stage SaaS startup CyberPassport.
Now, Bankofier has made the leap to CEO and executive director of Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West.
The role was relinquished for undisclosed reasons by former CEO Mike Fox earlier this year, and temporarily filled by David Sherf.
“We are so pleased to welcome Todd to our team as the new CEO and Executive Director. Given his proven track record of success in both business and the nonprofit sector, we are confident in his ability to help shape a bold new vision for Western Spirit. With his broad knowledge of cutting-edge technologies, we look forward to seeing Todd leverage the latest innovations to help us engage and inspire audiences worldwide,” said Sherf.
Bankofier officially accepted the role May 17 and has set several goals, the biggest being increasing attendance.
“The reason why I'm a good fit for this is because this museum as a product is much like a software product: it's only as good as how many people get to buy it,” he said.
“This has been put together in such a beautiful way and now we need to expose it to the rest of the world.”
Bankofier also feels he is a natural fit because – like some of the photographed figures currently on display as part of an exhibition titled “The Gather: A Portrait of the American West – Scott T. Baxter” – he was raised on a ranch outside of Reno, Nevada.
“I've been living in Scottsdale for the past 35 years but (the ranch life) never left me,” Bankofier said. “I still ride to this day, I'm still involved in wild horses, I love to go to all events at Westworld and I love the Western culture here. I feel it fits with me in a lot of ways since it's my upbringing, it's my culture and its things I enjoy.
“This job made a lot of sense to me just because of the joy I get from being in this museum.”
He also feels that his rural upbringing has provided him with a strong work ethic that compliments his understanding of life on a ranch.
“I never knew anything else growing up,” Bankofier said. I would wake up at 4:30 a.m. and do two hours of chores and feed animals before I went to school. So that taught me a strong work ethic, values, boldness and ethical that values that I think the West breeds in people”
Although he brings traditional Western values, Bakofier believes his experience in the tech world is a big advantage for Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West as he examines new ways to engage people in the history of the West.
“There's a lot of new present-day technology innovations that can be used to attract younger people – much like our new exhibition ‘Western Pop: Andy Warhol & Billy Schenck’ is,” Bankofier said. “There’s a real focus going forward with families, students, younger generational folks to get in here and understand and be educated by this art is the goal.”
He already has several projects lined up to make this happen.
“We need to launch a big, huge new marketing program with a lot of digital assets that we're going to use like geofencing, Google ads, influencer marketing and all of the things that we haven't done that are really important for younger individuals to attach to so that they'll show up here,” Bankofier said.
And in the meantime, he is most excited about sharing his love of the West with the museum's guests.
Info: Scottsdalemuseumwest.org
