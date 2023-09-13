Roz Goodell School champions Jewish values

When Andre Ivory became the director of the Roz Goodell Religious School at Congregation Or Tzion in June 2022, the veteran Jewish educator immediately rolled up his sleeves and got to work.
Ivory, who had also been a youth director for the congregation for nearly a decade prior, envisioned building the school on three pillars: safety, a holy community and a fun environment for students.
Ivory has successfully accomplished that mission. The K-8 religious supplementary school meets every Sunday and Wednesday and boasts a 90% attendance rate among its 100-plus scholars.
“We run a high-energy fun environment,” Ivory said. “I, at times, hate the word ‘school’ because we really want it to be more like a camp environment where kids are running around, having fun, making friends and building a community.”
For Ivory and the members of Congregation Or Tzion’s clergy, safety goes beyond creating an environment where children are protected from physical danger.
“It’s not just about the physical safety, but also about the emotional and spiritual safety and being able to provide an environment where kids can explore their Judaism or their questions about faith and religion,” said Ivory.
“We want them to have a safe environment where they can understand their own Jewish identity and build that over time.”
“The spiritual security really comes from really making sure that within the classroom that we do treat every kid that comes in as a unique creation of God,” he said.
“We value each and every experience, opinion and thought of every kid that comes in through our doors. Then we move toward a secure environment where kids feel safe to share their own experiences and their own Jewish growth.”
But physical safety is always at the forefront of Ivory and the rest of the clergy’s minds.
“Almost every Jewish institution has its security challenges,” Ivory said.
“We live in a world where antisemitism is ever-present passionately and maintaining a strong physical security posture is very important for everything from having a security guard out front to make sure that the movement of the kids within the building is done in a manner which they’re not, exposed or feel like they don’t have any layers of security between them.”
The school offers elective classes that run the gamut from percussive circles to cooking to martial arts.
“They’re learning their Jewish values and traditions through experiential means instead of just sitting behind the desk and being talked to all the time,” Ivory explained.
“What we want to do is allow them to see Judaism as being active in the world and not passive and that their values and their traditions are not just something that is dusted off on it from a shelf when a holiday comes around.
“Every elective does have a component where we’re emphasizing a particular value or idea that fits within our Jewish tradition. For example, our photography class exemplifies that we see everything in the world as a creation of God. So, as we take photos of things that we think are beautiful.
“We want to remind ourselves that they’re not just beautiful in a vacuum, but they’re beautiful as part of a whole world creation and that you’re an active part of creating a beautiful world.”
“The academic goal that I really have in mind is that they really embrace their Hebrew and Jewish holidays as a living, breathing part of their lives,” he added.
“A lot of the ki–s are prepping over the years for their bar and bat mitzvah — which happens in seventh or eighth grade – and that’s a big stress for them and their families because they want to be sure that they’re able to read Hebrew so that they can read from the Torah and understand the prayers that we go through.”
That leads to Ivory’s other major goal: creating a holy community.
“But I also want them to understand that Jewish identity is something that they can carry with them today, tomorrow and forever, and I want them to feel happy about that and proud of it.”
Roz Goodell Religious School
Congregation Or Tzion,
16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale.
480-342-8858,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.