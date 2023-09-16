Scottsdale athletes join suicide prevention effort

Seven athletes from Scottsdale high school football teams are among some of the most widely recognized players, cheerleaders and marching band members in Arizona who are using their leadership roles on campus to help save lives during Teen Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in September.
“I don’t want to see teens have to go through suicidal thoughts when there are resources to help,” said slot receiver Reiss Rinaldi. “I want to help lower teen suicide numbers.”
The Saguaro High School junior is one of 33 students participating in this year’s public service announcement program.
In one video on TikTok, Reiss teamed up with Meigan Parker, a senior and cheerleader at Mountain View High in Mesa, to deliver a message to their peers about suicide prevention.
Participants include 27 football players, one flag football player, four cheerleaders and one saxophone player who are representing 25 Arizona high schools in the Phoenix, Tucson and Willcox areas.
They will star in a series of professionally-produced video PSAs organized by Teen Lifeline.
Participation in the program has grown steadily since its introduction in 2019 with just nine high school football players.
The Teen Lifeline hotline receives the highest volume of calls and texts for help during August and September, the first two months of the school year, each year.
That makes Teen Suicide Prevention Awareness Month one of the most critical times to reach out to students in distress.
Released earlier this month, the PSA campaign is designed to provide messages of hope to fellow teens who may be struggling with depression, anxiety or thoughts of suicide.
The messages let teens know they are not alone and encourage them to seek help if they feel depressed or suicidal.
In addition to the PSAs, students at many schools will be creating Chains of Hope during football games and throughout school days during the month of September.
Students create the paper chains by writing messages of encouragement on each link. Once the chains are completed, students are encouraged to tear off one of hundreds of messages from their school’s chain on difficult days when they need a message of hope.
The PSAs will be seen throughout September on the players’, teams’ and schools’ social media channels and will be broadcast during morning announcements on the high school campuses when possible.
Besides Reiss, Scottsdale athletes participating in this year’s PSAs include:
•Dylan Nolan-Cook – a left tackle at Horizon High School in Scottsdale. Nolan-Cook, a senior, plays both football and baseball at Horizon.
•Caralynn O’Connor – a cheerleader at Horizon High School in Scottsdale. O’Connor is a senior.
•Ashlyn Park – a cheerleader at Notre Dame High School in Scottsdale. Park is a senior.
•Deacon Shea – a linebacker at Notre Dame High School in Scottsdale. Shea is a senior, graduating in 2024.
•Dylan Tapley – a receiver at Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale. Tapley was named 5A Two-Way Player of the Year by ArizonaVarsity.com. A senior, Tapley has committed to play at Arizona State University.
•Noah Trigueros – a quarterback at Notre Dame Preparatory High School in Scottsdale. Trigueros, a senior, was named one of the top 10 high school quarterbacks by The Arizona Republic this season. This will be his second year participating in the PSA program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.