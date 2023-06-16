Scottsdale church ‘rocks’ senior fitness

Desert Hills Presbyterian Church is spreading more than the Gospel this summer.
The northern Scottsdale church recently launched a new schedule of fitness classes as part of its Fitness at the Rocks program, adding a new class designed to aid seniors with strengthening their flexibility and core through a series of seated workouts.
“This is a challenge to just get moving and keep seniors engaged physically and emotionally,” said Kara Thomas, Desert Hills Presbyterian Church director of operations.
However, the classes are designed to do much more than keep seniors in shape.
“Sometimes the people in these classes are suffering from losing a loved one, some people live in activity centers like assisted living care, but some people still live alone and maybe their family members don’t live close by,” Thomas said, “So it's so important to get them out of the house and around people.
Once participants enter the church’s sunshine-filled fellowship center that is complemented by the scenic view of the surrounding Carefree boulders, their demeanor quickly changes, she said.
“They love it. They love kidding together. We laugh in every class and we've even shed some tears together,” Thomas said.
But being social is far from the only benefit of in these programs.
In total, Desert Hills Presbyterian Church offers four different classes; Strength, Core and Restore, BrainSavers Total Body, Morning Stretch & Balance and Sit, Stretch & Strengthen through Chair Exercises. Each is designed to activate a different part of the body.
“Strength, Core and Restore is something that everyone needs in their fitness regimen,” said Thomas. “We work with a lot of active mature adults so they need bone mineral density buildup for osteoporosis and arthritis prevention.”
In addition to focusing heavily on joint care, Thomas also stresses the importance of cardiovascular health in her classes.
“Everyone needs to exercise their heart first since it's your most important muscle and organ,” Thomas said.
Core muscle and flexibility improvement have become new areas of focus for Thomas.
“Core work helps support your back muscles and breathing which is important because oxygen levels are important to de-stress your body,” Thomas said. “Flexibility is one of the keys to aging better.”
Because of this, Thomas is running programming for individuals who have trouble standing or have mobility problems.
“We offer a chair class for people that maybe can't stand for long periods of time and have other physical challenges,” she said.
“The chair class goes over core strengthening and stretching which is great for people with arthritis, osteoporosis and are showing the early signs of Parkinson’s disease.”
But most importantly, Thomas ensures that class participants use their brain as much as they use their muscles.
She even argues that activating the brain is of more importance than activating muscles.
That is why Thomas combines exercises like playing a game of catch with memory exercises like memorizing your partner’s favorite color.
She also ends each session of the BrainSavers Total Body class with a PowerPoint presentation about the brain and why mental exercises are important.
“When you are working out and anytime that you're doing an activity, your mind is working and your neurons are activating,” Thomas said. “It's the neuromuscular connection.”
It goes beyond what is taught during class.
“When you go to something like a game day and you're doing puzzles or playing cards, you're using your mind which is important as you grow older because you don't want to get so sedentary that perhaps you're at the onset of dementia or Alzheimer's,” Thomas explained.
“So, putting it all together. Cognitive exercises for the brain, as well as exercising physically and eating healthier it all works together.”
But above all, Thomas hopes to create a community that goes beyond healthy living.
“I hope that they had a wonderful time, they have healthy fun and then we want them to feel inspired and confident at any age,” Thomas said.
