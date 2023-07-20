Scottsdale grad earns Legion Auxiliary award

The American Legion Auxiliary has awarded recent Desert Mountain High School grad Noel Steinbeck the Children of Warriors National Presidents Scholarship.
Noel’s $5,000 award will help her this fall as she begins her studies at Arizona State University, where she is pursuing a major in actuarial science.
Students from throughout Arizona submitted entries for the scholarship, and criteria included student involvement in school, church and community activities, academic achievements, educational goals, and an essay on the importance of patriotic organizations, such as the American Legion Auxiliary.
Noel performed many hours of community service with the City of Scottsdale Youth Corps, volunteering with the local senior center and Title I schools.
She attended Arizona Girls State sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary last summer and returned to the program this summer to serve as a junior counselor.
Auxiliary Department President Barbara White noted that the group offers a number of different scholarships totaling $13.5 million a year.
Fifteen $5,000 scholarships are awarded to those children of active and former military personnel who excel in academics and volunteer in their communities.
Founded in 1919, the Auxiliary helps to advance the mission of The American Legion. Its members volunteer millions of hours annually with a value averaging $2 billion.
According to the Auxilary’s website, “It is important to acknowledge the sacrifices of our servicemembers who preserve our freedom... The sacrifices of the children of those who served should also be honored.”
Info: ALAforVeterans.org.
