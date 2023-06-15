Scottsdale horse center trains, treats

Fx Equine offers sports medicine, conditioning and rehabilitation, but it also is a horse training center with a resident trainer onsite.
“We try to collaborate on different aspects of the facility,” said Dr. Brittany Factor, owner and veterinarian of Fx Equine in Scottsdale. “A lot of rehab horses that come here …will start with some veterinarian services and segue into rehabilitation.
“As they’re starting to condition and get back ready for competition, we might utilize the horse trainer here to do saddle rides so by the time they get home, they’re really ready to go back to the horse show. It really helps owners out.”
About 80% of the horses treated at the facility are performance streeds and mostly trained in the western performance discipline. That includes hunter-jumpers, dressage and 3-day eventers and the occasional Arabian show horse.
Factor believes that what sets Fx Equine apart from competitors is its sports medicine services and that she’s a veterinarian on-site assessing patients every day.
“We catch things pretty quick when the patient’s status changes throughout the rehab process.”
Between training and rehab, Factor usually hosts 25 horses at any one time. She tries not to take more than 12 for rehab at a time.
“I think it’s important that each of the horses have a lot of attention,” she said. “We customize programs for each of the patients and they take quite a while. There are sessions every day.”
Most of the horses stay at the facility for a minimum of 60 days but some end up staying as long as six months.
“When a patient arrives, we usually do an injury examination, a thorough veterinarian examination, a physical exam and a moving evaluation,” explained Factor.
“And then we customize a program for them. And I would say a majority of them are coming to us specifically for our machines which are the aqua treadmill and cold saltwater spa. I would say almost all the patients here, if they’re not starting with that modality, are segueing into it pretty quickly.
“The cold saltwater spa is chilled water with jets. And we have the aqua treadmill which we usually swim horse in warm water,” she continued.
Treatment options include laser therapy, chiropractic, acupuncture and shockwave therapy.
“Of course, we inject joints here,” Factor added. “We have a lot of horses with joint problems that come to us. We also provide the other typical veterinarian services.”
Factor and her husband have owned the business for two years. Previously, they owned several veterinarian practices in Colorado.
“Our semi-retirement plan was to come here and have a horse training facility,” Factor added. “I built a small veterinary clinic and it blossomed pretty quickly.
“We’re a lot bigger now than we originally intended but we enjoy it,” she said, adding that the business has seen many reiners, cutting horses and cow horses.
“We cater towards the injured horse but we’re trying to expand more of our preventative side,” Factor said. “For example, we have some bell racers that come to Arizona in the wintertime.
“And their horses aren’t necessarily injured but they’re trying to prepare for a big competition. And they’ll leave those horses with us for 30 days to get conditioned and work on strengthening.”
Factor said by the end of the program, the patients are “going straight back to competition and winning.
“I think we can be utilized for more preventative care and strengthening and helping people and their horses achieve their goals in the show pen.”
Factor is also available for consultations.
“I invite people to come over and see the place and bring their horse,” she said. “We do the evaluation but sometimes I like them to be up on their back in one of our riding arenas and I watch them ride.
“I’m not a professional horse trainer but I can see what they’re doing and discuss with them some subtleties going on with their saddle. Because I’m a rider and avid competitor myself I feel like I understand a little better when we’re talking about what their needs are and I can tailor a program and show them how to do it whether it’s with me or at home.”
Depending on the time of year, there can be a waiting list but during the summer, normally the wait time is less than two weeks.
Being in this line of work can be rewarding. Factor enjoys it when she gets feedback.
“I always love to get pictures and videos of people competing after their horses stay with us. I think that’s the best part of the job.”
Info: fxequine.com, 719-235-6560.
