Barry Kipnes, 80, has always been considered passionate.
He tells everyone the things he’s passionate about are the Boston Red Sox, his alma mater the University of Iowa – he still cheers for to this day – and poetry.
“Poetry gives me a little bit more of an outlet and I just get a kick out of it,” Kipnes said, “At my advanced age, I am glad that I do get some satisfaction out of that.”
A native of Chelsea, Massachusetts, Kipnes forged a career as a high school PE teacher and a basketball coach that included a brief time as assistant bench boss for Tufts University and then the Suffolk University women’s basketball programs.
Now retired from teaching, Kipnes is delving into his passion for poetry.
Though Kipnes began writing poems in 2019, he had already been an established writer. He published “Running a Summer Sports Day Camp” in 1987 – a book that sold over 40,000 copies, to his surprise.
Though he is proud of his coaching guide, the Scottsdale man is just as proud now of his new literary endeavor.
Kipnes wrote his first poem in 2019 as a heartfelt gift for his wife Ferma.
He has since penned poems for his grandchildren, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.
“I just got a kick out of it and a couple of people were actually kind enough to say ‘You know what Barry, they’re not bad. They're kind of fun. Maybe you ought to consider doing this as a small startup kind of operation,’” Kipnes said with a laugh.
Although he has written countless poems over the past four years, it wasn’t until recently that Kipnes took that suggestion to heart.
Though Kipnes considers himself intuitive, he felt that he had to find a way to find out personal details about the person he is penning a poem for.
So, he developed a questionnaire that asks questions running the gamut: whether or not the subject of the poem likes sports, music or to travel as well as personalized questions about their hometown, high school and whether they attended college.
“Based on the answers we get from the questionnaires, we turn these things out and then the people can do with them what they wish whether that’d be they get it matted or framed or whatever they want to do with it,” Kipnes said.
The result has become a business he calls “Papa’s Personalized Poems.”
In addition to crafting creatively worded poems, Kipnes offers different colors of paper, fonts and stocks of paper to his clientele.
He feels that his works offer a message that has more meaning to the recipient than a mass-produced message on a greeting card.
“We think we're unique since it’s personalized. It's right in the title,” Kipnes emphasized. “I feel that this is something that is special because it's only about that person I wrote the poem for and it would not fit another person in the world.”
Although he admitted it can be hard to craft poems that are unique for every person, Kipnes said the questionnaires help him overome that obstacle.
“What helps really is every question that we get back is different, so there's not a lot of repetition,” Kipnes said. “I like to make them original and turn things into different phrases.”
Kipnes is looking to spread his love of poetry to a bigger audience.
He said he has gotten most of his business through word-of-mouth, posting an advertisement on his church’s bulletin board and by stapling a poem to a tree at the apartment complex where he and his wife reside. However, he is still eager to reach more people.
To contact him for a poem, email papaspersonalizedpoems812@gmail.com or call 480-207-7349.
