Scottsdale rocker entering AZ Hall of Fame

Though he frequently stood just outside of the spotlight, Alice Cooper band guitarist Michael Bruce impacted rock in a way still felt today.
Having written the riffs and licks of iconic tunes like “I’m Eighteen,” “No More Mr. Nice Guy” and “Schools Out” and already owning a spot in the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, the Scottsdale resident will earn a new honor today, July 16.
He will be inducted into the Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame.
He is also being inducted alongside his former bandmates from “The Doorknobs”
“What's really amazing about it is that two of the other inductees are Loy Clingman and Jack Curtis,” Bruce said. “Back in the day, when I was here at North High School, I started playing with Loy and Jerry and they had a band called ‘The Doorknobs.’”
Bruce grew up in a humble midtown Phoenix home, the son of Ruth and Alvin Bruce. Ruth was an aspirational pianist and singer while Alvin worked for the Coca-Cola Co.
Before Bruce ever touched a six-stringed axe, his first instrument was the piano.
After a few years playing the ivories, Bruce became interested in guitar after he saw his cousin's acoustic instrument.
Then he bought his first guitar, a Gibson Les Paul Jr. with a single pickup, from Ziggy’s Music Store in Phoenix.
He said he took about a year's worth of lessons but opted to teach himself when he realized he struggled with reading sheet music but could still learn songs by ear.
He began listening to folk records and originally taught himself that style of music. But when he entered high school, a new style of music piqued his interest.
Bruce first heard The Beatles when he was in high school and he quickly became hooked.
From there he began to spin the records of The Beach Boys and The Hollies – bands from whom he learned how to write songs.
It wasn’t long before Bruce began making music of his own.
He played with bands like “The Trolls,” “The Wildflowers” and “The Doorknobs” but the final band of his youth would be the one that would catapult him to stardom.
Bruce eventually found his way to an established band called The Spiders in 1966. The band consisted of drummer Jon Speer, bassist Dennis Dunaway, lead guitarist Glen Buxton and vocalist Vincent Furnier – now known globally as Alice Cooper.
After a slew of early trials and tribulations that included a harrowing van accident, the band’s frontman spent an auspicious evening playing with a Ouija Board – and that changed everything.
Cooper, then still going by Vince, was playing with a Ouija Board and discovered he was “a 17th-century woman falsely accused of being a witch because of her psychic ability and was burned at the stake in a previous life,” Bruce recalled.
This story has largely been refuted by Cooper as an “urban legend.”
However, in 1968, the band officially changed its name to Alice Cooper and so began a career that would change rock n’ roll.
After two years of work and two albums that showed slow sales, the Alice Cooper band relocated to Cooper’s native Michigan.
The band lived on a farm in Pontiac and began writing the breakthrough album “Love It To Death.”
The album topped the charts as it featured the band’s first Top-40 hit “I’m Eighteen.” The music was written by Bruce and the lyrics were penned by Cooper.
Once the song broke through, Bruce recalled being overcome with joy.
“I remember, we were driving down the road and it came on the radio and we pulled the car over, got out and we were (saying) ‘this isn't happening. Pinch me (to each other,)” Bruce recalled.
Then came the dreaded question: “What’s Next?”
“Are we going to be a one-hit wonder? A lot of bands face those questions,” Bruce said.
The band followed up with two more successful albums: “Schools Out” and “Billion Dollar Babies.”
When 1974 rolled around, Cooper decided he wanted to pursue a solo career. The original band played its final show April 8, 1974, in Brazil.
But Bruce wasn’t done making tunes.
He worked with artists like Bob Dolin, Mick Mashbir and Don Lindley on a solo album called “In My Own Way.”
Bruce then reunited with his Alice Cooper bandmates Neal Smith and Dennis Dunaway to form the band “Billion Dollar Babies.” The band released one album in 1977 called “Battle Ax.”
Bruce remained relatively quiet after that until 2011, when he rejoined Cooper for the record “Welcome 2 My Nightmare.” He has appeared on Coopers records “Paranormal” and “Detroit Stories.”
He is currently also working on new material with The Michael Bruce Band, featuring his wife Linda on bass. New material could be out as early as next year.
In the meantime, Bruce is soaking in the glory of his induction into the Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame.
“He was excited to be inducted and he had already been inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and he said, ‘I was wondering when Arizona was going to do something like that again,’” said Susan Wood, president of the organization.
Bruce hopes his induction mostly serves as an inspiration for aspiring musicians.
“My wish is that struggling young artists can say, ‘Hey, this guy started out in Arizona and there was nothing there,’” Bruce said. “‘He went to high school here and worked and worked and moved on to Los Angeles and was struggling to live the dream and didn't give up.”
If You Go:
AZ Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16
Where: Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 N. 16th Street, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets are $25 -$35.
Info: azmusichalloffame.org or themadison.org
