Scottsdale student making her mark in CTE

Angela Sutton is going places. Though only 16, the Scottsdale resident is already making her mark on this world.
A student at Arizona Virtual Academy, an online charter K-12 school, Angela boasts a 4.0 grade point average, has earned nine college credits through the academy’s dual enrollment program and will begin three more college courses this fall.
Despite her impressive academic accolades, there’s much more to her story.
As a sophomore, Angela decided to join AZVA’s chapter of the Healthcare Occupation Student Organization (HOSA), part of the school’s career and technical education program. AZVA and its sister school, Insight Academy of Arizona, are Arizona’s only online schools offering state-approved CTE programs.
“I love being involved in school programs and am very interested in all aspects of health, so HOSA seemed like a perfect fit,” said Angela.
It wasn’t long before she and fellow HOSA members, Sarah Israel of Ahwatukee and Jordin Heacock of Glendale, wanted to compete in the association’s Arizona State Leadership Conference, an annual event that brings together 10,000 students from across the state.
The first step was a community awareness virtual competition. After earning high scores on this test and qualifying for the state conference, Angela and her teammates got to work on a campaign.
They went on to win three first-place medals at HOSA’s state competition, including the team event in community awareness. Angela also took home an individual award, winning the top prize in the National Geographic Learning Academic Testing Center Occupational Health and Safety Competition.
“We were a brand-new team who had never competed at this event, so we were shocked to hear our names,” said Angela. “I am so proud of our team and the work we did to get here.”
Their project, titled “The Importance of Physical, Mental and Social Health,” launched in January 2023 and quickly gained steam.
Designed to boost the health of their peers and online educators, the campaign incorporated a variety of efforts, from school-wide assemblies and podcast interviews to yoga sessions, guided meditation, a hiking club and Health Spirit week.
“We came up with a lot of different ideas when we were brainstorming, but this project resonated deeply with each of us,” said Angela.
As their project grew in scope and reach, the team secured interest from high-profile organizations across the Valley.
Numerous guests such as Dr. Shari Brand from Mayo Clinic, Dr. Lauren Walsh from Barrow Neurological Institute and Bre’Anna Bush from Northern Arizona University shared health guidance with students and teachers during special assemblies.
Over six months, the team reached nearly 5,000 students, advisors, educators, physicians and business professionals.
The three students also were invited to present their campaign at the Charters at the Capitol event and to State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and state legislators.
“One of my responsibilities on the team was to quantify our reach,” said Angela. “It was a lot of math, but so rewarding to see how many people we engaged and impacted with this campaign.”
“It has been incredible to watch this team in action,” added Dr. Erica Young-Jackson, career and college prep administrator for AZVA and ISAZ.
“Not only have they put their education to work with a comprehensive campaign that has touched thousands of students and teachers, but they have gained invaluable leadership experience that will serve them for years to come.”
As the first-place winner of Arizona’s statewide competition, the team qualified for HOSA’s International Leadership Conference scheduled June 20-25 in Dallas. In addition to presenting their project for the Community Awareness competition, Angela and her teammates – along will 12,000 students from around the world – will participate in educational seminars, workshops and exhibits and will have an opportunity to meet other future healthcare professionals.
“I love making connections and am excited to be in an environment with a lot of like-minded students,” Angela said.
Angela says making connections has been the best part of this campaign – and the best part of her experience at AZVA.
“Most people would assume there aren’t many social opportunities at an online school, but I’ve made so many great friends since starting here in sixth grade.”
Formerly a student at a brick-and-mortar school, chronic migraines meant she missed a lot of school and spent too much time in the nurse’s office. Moreover, her social experiences left something to be desired.
“I didn’t have the best social connections and was spending so much time dealing with drama and headaches,” she said. “I just stayed quiet and kept my head down.”
Today, she keeps her head up and takes advantage of every opportunity, from HOSA and Space Club to Yearbook Committee and dual enrollment.
“It’s an honor to work with a student who is so passionate, intelligent and driven,” said Young-Jackson. “I know she’ll do big things in life and am thrilled I get a front-row seat.
Angela added, “I am so grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given at AZVA. Moving to this school has been the best decision for me.”
Info: azva.k12.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.