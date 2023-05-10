Tourney to help student quartet get to Ireland

When the Scottsdale Sister Cities Association resumed its global student exchanges last fall, the nonprofit’s leaders began thinking of engaging ways to get students excited about its mission.
And one idea that is coming to fruition next month will give four student athletes who play golf the opportunity to travel to Dublin and Killarney, Ireland for 10 days of sightseeing, visiting residents and, of course, lots of golf.
“We decided that the way to do a student exchange with Killarney was golf since Scottsdale is an international hub for golf and Killarney is an international hub for golf. It seemed like the logical thing to do,” said association spokeswoman JoAnn Garner.
It was an easy yes for the Killarney Sister Cities Association and began the nearly two-year process of raising funds and working out logistics during a world-wide pandemic and stifled by inflation.
Throughout the school year, Scottsdale Sister Cities Association got the ball rolling by visiting schools around the city and surrounding neighborhoods to meet with student golfers who did more than excel on the course.
Scottsdale Sister Cities Association was on the hunt for two young men and two young women with a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Applicants also had to submit an essay, have experience in community service and then be willing to sit down for an interview with Sister Cities leaders.
The process was rigorous because these students would be traveling abroad as ambassadors for Scottsdale.
After a competitive round of applications and interviews, the four students selected were Payton Connelly, a sophomore at Arcadia High School who volunteers with First Tee Phoenix; Oscar Uribe, 17, a junior at Saguaro High School and the captain of the school's golf team who teaches English to refugees during his spare time; Raleigh Lard, a junior at Horizon High School; and Aaryan Dwivedi, a BASIS Scottsdale junior who plays golf in local tournaments and started and runs the nonprofit Phoenix Tee Party, which has donated thousands of pieces of equipment to underprivileged youths.
Though each student is excited to jet off to Killarney, each had a unique reason for seeking the opportunity.
For example, Payton’s family migrated from Ireland to the United States in the late 1800s, so she is eager to reconnect with her roots.
On the other hand, Aaryan sees this trip as an opportunity to participate in something unlike any other tournament or golf camp he has ever attended.
Although the four students are thrilled to have the opportunity to travel overseas, they had to raise some funds to pay for it. Costs total around $2,000 per person.
Because of this, Scottsdale Sister Cities Association is hosting its first charity golf scramble in partnership with the Valley’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Faire to raise the remaining funds necessary to send the students to Killarney and support other efforts by the two nonprofit organizations.
The tournament will be held Monday, May 12, at Scottsdale’s Silverado Golf Club.
Despite any lingering anxiety the students have about raising enough money to make the trip, all four remain excited about experiencing a new country.
“I'm looking forward to exploring a new culture because I’ve never been overseas,” Payton said.
Aaryan said, “I’m definitely excited about the golf but also just the experience of a new country since I’ve never been to Ireland before” while Oscar explained:
“I love to travel, experience different cultures and learn about different parts of the world and what the rest of the world has to offer.”
The students will stay with host families in Ireland and in late October, the Scottsdale students host students from those same families when Killarney sends its student-ambassadors here for 10 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.