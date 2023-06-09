Valley Ho chefs partners at home as well

In fall 2008, Argentina native Maria Arenas was 16 and very nervous.
“My high school in Buenos Aires shut down between my sophomore and junior year, so I had to completely change schools and effectively start over,” Arenas said.
The first day of school, a fellow student caught her eye.
“I am a sucker for soccer players’ legs, and this guy clearly played soccer,” Arenas recalled. “And then he opened his mouth, and that was it for me.”
Arenas is referring to Alejo Candia, now her husband and partner in the kitchen at Hotel Valley Ho.
“The man had a way with words in both languages.”
Candia noticed Arenas immediately as well.
“She never believes me, but the moment I saw her, I grabbed on of my buddies and said she was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen,” said Candia.
Candia was also born in Buenos Aires but lived in Phoenix from age 3 to 14 due to his father’s career with IBM.
Candia and Arenas became fast friends. It took some time for him to get the courage to ask her out.
“Once I finally did it, we were inseparable, and we have been ever since,” Candia said.
So, how did this professional cooking couple come to Scottsdale from South America?
“While our dating history is pretty linear – we met, became friends, dated, and then got married a decade later – our trajectory to Scottsdale had far more twists and turns,” Arenas said.
“My grandmother was an expert-level baker and owned a popular Buenos Aires pastry shop and school,” she said.
“While not a formal student, I would visit each week to learn another recipe and work with her ever-impressive professional tools.”
Though she excelled in the kitchen, Arenas studied filmmaking in college.
Arenas left filmmaking and was accepted first to Escuela de Arte Gastronómico, a respected cooking school in Argentina, and then into the esteemed Argentine Institute of Gastronomy.
From culinary school, Arenas – with Candia by her side – worked for about a decade in the back and front of the house in various aspects of hospitality.
Eventually, she served as general manager for a South American restaurant group, leading restaurants and a large-scale baking production center.
Candia did not set out to be a chef.
“I had my sights set on becoming a physician, going so far as to enter medicine school after graduating high school,” he said.
“It wasn’t until my younger sister graduated and decided to study cooking … that I began questioning my path.”
After a tough, but ultimately supportive, conversation with his parents, Candia quit medical school to pursue being a chef, focused on all-things savory versus Arena’s focus on sweet.
“I was honored to be asked to do an internship and ultimately earn a full-time position with one of my professors and then got the opportunity of a lifetime at one of the best fine dining French restaurants in South America, where I stayed for nearly more than five years.”
By 2017, the couple were well into their respective culinary careers and ready to take the next step.
“I got down on one knee and proposed after nine years together,” Candia said.
The two wed soon after and headed to Las Vegas for their honeymoon, but with a stop in Phoenix to see friends. Much like when they first set eyes on each other, they fell in love with the Valley.
Within months, they relocated for good, both taking positions at Chico Malo in Phoenix.
“I happened on Hotel Valley Ho in 2018 when I was looking for a second gig. What started as a part-time job soon became my passion,” said Candia, who was named the resort’s chef de cuisine in 2021.
As soon as a position for a pastry chef opened, Arenas joined him at the resort, and today they work side by side on large-scale events and conference catering, wine pairing dinners and seasonal menus.
Candia is busy at work with executive chef Russell LaCasce on summer menu spotlights and nightly specials.
Arenas is just as busy, working on a slew of sweet treats, ranging from raspberry cheesecake to a double chocolate cake bar with dulce de leche.
One might say life is pretty delicious right now for the couple.
“And it is only up from here,” Candia said with a smile.
