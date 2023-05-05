I recently read the article in the Scottsdale Progress regarding the Civic Center Mall "renovation" project. It is amazing to me that as much as the City of Scottsdale and the council solicit citizen input they continue to disregard it on a regular basis or try to insinuate that the opinions of a select few represent the majority.
Although the Civic Center Mall certainly needed some structural repairs and upgrades they used it as an excuse to transform the area into Scottsdale’s version of an event venue so they could charge big bucks for " cultural" events like the recent Jazz festival, for which tickets were advertised for 650.
Recently, I walked the area with an area Realtor and several others. I was disgusted. How you could take an iconic area that was one of the best projects in Scottsdale and one of the most beautiful and destroy it with such ease while wasting an exorbitant amount of money is disappointing.
But this is what residents have come to expect from this city. The Civic Center Mall area was a much-needed oasis in the middle of a hot, cement-covered downtown designed by developers with little regard for quality of life issues.
Beauty was replaced with mediocrity and a much-needed gathering spot was scrapped in favor of a profit generating event venue. No shade, no beauty, no class.
We need a tranquil spot that isn't all about money. Memorial services, weddings and other events took place there because it was beautiful, serene, welcoming.
I have spoken with a variety of age groups and very few are enthused about the complete and total destruction of the Civic Center Mall area.
But hey, by the time you finish over populating the area and restricting traffic flows people will be unable to travel dowtown to see the end results of Scottsdale’s handiwork.
FUBAR is a phrase that seems to adequately describe the end result of the Civic Center Mall renovation. If you are unfamiliar with the term, google it. You may be hearing it a lot.
- Lisa Haskell, Scottsdale
