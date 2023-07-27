Opinion: As Scottsdale grows, so grows Banner Health

Banner Health’s roots in Scottsdale date to 1980, when the doors opened at what today is known as Banner Behavioral Health Hospital.
Currently, more than 50,000 Scottsdale area residents rely on Banner for their health insurance and health care.
Our presence locally includes urgent care clinics, surgery centers, physical therapy locations, imaging centers, physician services and the new Banner Sports Medicine Scottsdale, which helps athletes and performers of all ages achieve their maximum potential.
Despite decades of relentless expansion, the area’s growth shows no signs of slowing. Census statistics say the community will add another 100,000 residents by 2030.
To meet the health care needs of current Banner members plus future residents, we have committed to building the Banner Scottsdale medical campus on 48 acres near the Loop 101 and Hayden Road.
The beating heart of the campus will be the new Banner Scottsdale Medical Center. Its first phase will be a 350,000-square-foot, full service hospital capable of accommodating 135 patient beds.
With a 24/7 emergency room built to shave valuable minutes off emergency transport times, our $750 million direct investment in the area economy will be home to a leading-edge cancer treatment center in partnership with MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Having top quality treatment available close to home will reduce hassle for cancer patients and help fulfill the mission that drives Banner’s more than 53,000 employees.
Every day, we work to make health care easier, so life can be better.
Doing so requires listening to neighbors, elected leaders and community stakeholders.
We selected our location at a major intersection to minimize traffic and noise and avoid impacting neighbors’ views and peace. We’ve worked with the City to develop a campus that embraces timeless design, quality construction materials and Banner’s deeply held commitment to sustainability.
Banner’s growth has always been calibrated to meet the needs of communities and to meaningfully impact the health and wellness of our patients.
As a non-profit health care organization, the bottom line for us isn’t profit – it’s helping people.
Since Day One for this project, meeting the needs of the Scottsdale of today and tomorrow has been our North Star.
The campus will offer a wide range of medical services, including, but not limited to, surgery, cardiovascular, orthopedics and neuroscience programs, a laboratory, pharmacy, digitally enabled medical offices and a helipad to quickly transport patients in need of higher-level care.
Already, we’re actively building the quality workforce this campus requires. We've partnered with Maricopa Community Colleges, Grand Canyon University, Arizona State University, University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University to staff Banner openings with well-trained college graduates.
Our graduate medical education program in partnership with the University of Arizona trains more than 1,100 physicians annually (adding another 229 later this year), with many staying to practice in Arizona upon graduation.
Our team will hold neighborhood meetings and conduct face-to-face outreach in the months ahead to build understanding and support among residents.
We’ll also keep working closely with Scottsdale City Council and City staff as we navigate the entitlement and design review process. We welcome your feedback at bannerhealth.com/BannerScottsdale.
This new campus aims to make life better for residents who demand and deserve easy, immediate access to a comprehensive range of health care and insurance options.
A doctor’s visit, filling a prescription, a midnight trip to the ER, or help beating cancer; when needs arise, Banner Health stands committed to expanding your health care options and to keeping you, your family and the Scottsdale community as healthy as possible.
Peter S. Fine is the CEO of Banner Health.
