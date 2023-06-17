Opinion: Republican majority making strides for taxpayers

Right around the time in May that the budget passed, I received the most meaningful complement that I have received all year from a Capitol security guard.
He said to me “It’s so nice to finally see someone stick to their guns around here.” His comment delighted me because it was an assurance that what I strive to do every day –the people’s work – is what I am actually doing.
It is my earnest objective that every action I take as a state legislator will serve the people that I represent.
Thankfully, I do not have to wonder if that is the case with the Arizona Families Tax Rebate; I know this rebate is right for the hard-working voters of our district. The reason is as basic as can be: The rebate puts surplus taxpayer dollars back into the pockets of those who earned it – the taxpayers.
With the rebate, which is now the law, taxpayers with dependents under the age of 17, will receive $250 per dependent, and those with dependents aged 17 or older, will receive $100 per dependent, capped at 3 dependents.
This is great news for our Arizona families who can be greatly helped by a surplus tax rebate in this inflationary economy.
As importantly – it takes a meaningful step to change the culture of state government. No longer is a surplus an invitation to spend more money but to give you your money back!
I am excited about this development and proud to be a member of the Arizona Freedom Caucus, which lead the charge to ensure the rebate would be included in any budget agreed to.
More of my conservative priorities are included in this budget as well. One that I was pleased to spearhead was massive election reform gains that will constrain the way the Secretary of State’s office can spend the people’s money.
The budget also sets us on an “Arizona First” pathway to achieve water independence by funding the first plant in five decades capable of desalinating Arizona’s ocean of groundwater and delivering that water to Arizona’s suburbs and towns – a plan that Representative Smith and I worked on all year together.
These successes demonstrate that there is strength in numbers and that Republican majorities matter.
Some may say these policies are extreme simply because they have not been common.
After all, it has been decades since Arizonans last received a tax rebate from their state government, decades since our elections system was made more, not less, secure, decades since we built a desalting plant to deliver our own water to our own people.
But as Arizona’s greatest senator reminded us, “Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice. Moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue.”
There is still a great deal of work to be done to restore fiscal sanity, reduce the size of government, and secure our elections and our water future.
But for the first time in a long time, we have a Republican majority that is taking not just steps – but strides – in the right direction. I’m proud to be a part of it.
Republican Rep. Alexander Kolodin represents Scottsdale Legislative District 3.
