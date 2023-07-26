Why is the Scottsdale Fire Fighters Association opposing Banner Health’s proposed new hospital and helipad near Hayden and the 101?
The short answer is quality healthcare is dependent on healthy hospitals. North Scottsdale already has great medical care. An unneeded hospital puts that quality care in jeopardy.
Arizona is in the bottom 10 in the United States when it comes to the number of nurses per capita according to Becker’s Hospital Review. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says Arizona is short more than 650 primary care physicians.
Banner’s proposed hospital near Hayden and the 101 would exacerbate the problem. More hospitals do not mean more doctors and nurses.
Led by Mayo and HonorHealth, North Scottsdale is already served by multiple outstanding medical facilities that are meeting the challenges associated with a tight labor market.
An oversaturation of hospitals puts quality care at risk. This is not more “competition.” This is just unwise.
An unnecessary hospital could lead to increased wait times at all hospitals, and increased costs because of a shortage of medical professionals, support staff, and resources.
In recent public opinion surveys, availability of healthcare services ranked last among the concerns of Scottsdale voters, but traffic was ranked first.
HonorHealth and Mayo have been serving the area for decades with the capacity to add services to meet any future needs for the area.
Staff shortages at medical facilities can also greatly slow down first responders. Our firefighters must stay at the hospital until a patient is handed off to staff.
The Level 1 trauma center at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center serves all trauma patients in Scottsdale with the highest level of resources.
To retain top level physicians, specially trained staff and the latest technology, hospitals must treat a certain number of trauma patients annually to be certified as a Level 1 trauma center.
Without those patient volumes, the trauma center would lose certification and that service could close.
HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center are certified stroke centers. Osborn is also a Primary Stroke Center Plus, the only Arizona hospital to achieve this designation.
To maintain these designations, their patient volume must support the additional resources they invest in.
For years we have worked with HonorHealth on quality improvement initiatives – such as heart monitors that transmit directly from the ambulance to the hospital and physician, allowing us to treat heart attack patients when seconds count.
Our firefighters trust HonorHealth and Mayo. We have partnered with them for decades to meet the healthcare needs of the community.
There are also quality of life issues for many neighborhoods and tens of thousands of residents near Hayden and the 101.
Hospitals do generate a lot of traffic. Just look at 92nd and Shea. A new and unneeded hospital would create unwanted traffic. Why make it worse, unnecessarily?
The Scottsdale Fire Fighters Association is engaged in this issue because we realize the quality healthcare infrastructure we have built over the last several decades is at risk if there are too many hospitals in an area and not enough need.
It makes no sense to cluster all your fire stations in just one part of the city. The same is true for hospitals.
Simply put, Banner’s proposal should be rejected by the Scottsdale City Council, not because of who is proposing it, but because of what is being proposed.
Sasha Weller is president of Scottsdale Fire Fighters Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.