While I do not typically reply to opinions in print publications or on social media and prefer, instead, to have face-to-face discussions that lead to solving real problems, I feel it is important for me to explain my call for an investigation into two governing board members and how we got here.
Our district governing board policy (policy.azsba.org/asba/browse/scottsdale/scottsdale/BBAA) outlines the duties and obligations of an individual board member. It states in part that board members are, “To accept the will of the majority vote in all cases, and not to actively undermine decisions.”
However, June 8th, two days after a board vote on an instructional resource, board members Carine Werner and Amy Carney showcased their inability to honor policy BBAA and the principles of democracy at an “emergency press conference,” held by the State Superintendent of Instruction, to further complain about the outcome of the collective board decision.
It is my opinion their public commentary contained inaccuracies, disparaged a minority population, and asserted erroneous judgments regarding the benefits SUSD students receive from a comprehensive and multi-faceted education.
Both Werner and Carney campaigned to be elected with platforms that included "transparency," "accountability," and removing politics from education. I appreciate those campaign promises.
Once elected, governing board members’ “interests” are to support decisions that create the best learning environment for all students and also to manage the well-being of resources. Board members are not to be beholden to political views, campaign funders, political action committees or the guidance of any other individual.
Werner’s recently submitted editorial (or rather the one submitted on her behalf by a PR firm), misrepresented our collective district actions.
In my opinion it contains false accusations, harms our district, misleads our community, and deserves to be factually corrected. Actions matching words are what we need now. Werner claims to support “K-12 students who show bravery and poise by standing up and speaking up,” yet in her antics at the “press conference” she complained that the resource was objectionable because it discussed civic duty and protest.
Complaining about civics while protesting the majority vote outcome, seems hypocritical. Saying teachers are "wonderful," while denying actions to hire necessary staff and questioning a utilized supplemental resource, presents an assumption of mistrust: that teachers cannot make appropriate decisions about the use of materials.
Implying bad intentions disrespects our district personnel. Lighting the matches, setting the house on fire, and then playing the victim and living with a persecution complex in the burning house is a disingenuous.
The ongoing actions by Ms. Werner and Ms. Carney and their attempt to use the media to misinform the public, to diminish local governance, and alter decisions already made, proves to be a concerning pattern of inappropriate behavior.
Ideally, all our governing board members recognize, appreciate, and take actions to continue progress on behalf of our students and employees, including promoting an effective use of resources by allowing staff the time to complete their primary job responsibilities.
As board president, I feel obliged to support the progress of our district and to ensure the effective and efficient use of our time in meetings.
Board policy BEDD states “The President may implement and enforce other procedural rules of order… as appropriate and necessary for the orderly, safe, and efficient operation of the meeting.”
I will continue to adopt strategies to effectively solicit input and efficiently move the decision-making process along, with calls for a vote, when deemed prudent.
It is my hope that all board members will make our students the priority, use facts, support majority decisions, and utilize the press in ways which supports our work.
This next school year, we will continue to host eleven monthly regular governing board meetings which will allow for public input through “public comment,” host five special board meetings where the public is welcome, and add five learning community town halls intended to improve communication.
Parents and community members will continue to be viewed as vital partners and are always welcome to provide input to make collective improvements in our schools.
It is my hope that the community will continue to support our progress and that governing board members will focus on genuine governance, without grandstanding or ulterior motives.
Julie Cieniawski is the president of the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board.
