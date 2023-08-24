Opinion: This nonprofit offers novel fundraiser in Scottsdale

Research suggests the more direct engagement one has with an organization, the more apt they are to donate.
Most people have participated in walks, runs, and golf tournaments over the years, and nowadays, these types of events are falling out of fashion. Progressive nonprofits have had to think outside the box to encourage donors to participate in fundraising events.
For example, the American Lung Association hosts “Stair Climbing for Healthy Lungs” events, inviting donors to climb stairs at local sports stadiums, while hundreds of nonprofits around the country invite donors to go “over the edge” for charity, rappelling down the face of area skyscrapers. These events are especially appealing to younger donors who likely did not attend galas and luncheons.
As a nonprofit leader, it is my job to find new ways to encourage community members to participate in the critical work of the nonprofit sector.
At Jewish Family & Children’s Services, a non-sectarian nonprofit that provides behavioral health, healthcare and social services to people of all ages, faiths and backgrounds, this year, we are hosting something very different to spark interest in our work.
On Sept. 28, we’re holding our inaugural Puttin’ for a Purpose challenge. We have promoted the event as “not your father’s old golf tournament.”
The event is indoors at Putting World in Scottsdale, a new climate-controlled facility with high-end food and drinks and a challenging 18-hole putting course. Even if you have never held a golf putter in your life, you can participate in the event and have a good time.
The event consists of three rounds: the first round rewards the lowest overall score over 18 holes; the second round winner’s prize goes to whichever putter makes the most holes-in-one over 18 holes; and the third sees all participants getting one swing to sink a 50-foot hole-in-one for a great prize.
We even have a lower-priced ticket tier for people who would prefer just to enjoy the food and adult beverages without putting.
The JFCS philanthropy team created the event from the ground up, and if it is successful, we hope it will become an annual tradition. Raising funds is one goal of the event, but perhaps even more critical for the team is to engage new community members to share more about the organization’s important mission.
JFCS has been working in the valley for nearly 90 years, but it is not as known as the many larger national nonprofit organizations with local chapters in town. We do not have the resources to advertise on television or solicit donations via direct mail, so we rely on word of mouth and events to spread the word about what we do.
The economic climate over the past few years has taught us that we have to do more with fewer resources. That is why supporting organizations and causes you are passionate about is so important.
Nonprofits are vital for the community as they also provide a means for drawing public attention to societal issues – in the case of JFCS, it is mental health, domestic violence, foster teen services, senior programs, and more.
There are many reasons to support your local nonprofits; whatever the reason, do it. Get involved, donate, participate in an event and be an active part of building stronger communities.
You can learn more about Puttin’ for a Purpose and register online at puttinforjfcs.org.
Len Gutman is vice president of philanthropic services for Jewish Family & Children’s Service. Information: jfcsaz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.