The regulation of speech in any medium should naturally prompt debate amongst us, as the freedom of speech is central to our democracy; but what happens when that speech is inciting and hateful?
Arizona GOP legislators would like us to believe that we should allow hate speech to go unremarked upon, if it is made by a political candidate. That’s an alarming problem.
Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 1106, which is moving through our State House, would make it extremely difficult for social media companies to police hate speech by candidates.
Although our state’s executive branch offices have stabilized under Democratic leadership, the GOP in power at the Capitol is still crafting bills with clear extremist undertones woven in.
In fact, these AZ bills are similar to a series of proposals introduced across the country last session, all aimed at punishing platforms the GOP feels censor conservatives. Notably, all those bills across the states have either failed, been challenged, or successfully blocked by federal courts as largely unconstitutional.
Therefore, it is clear that GOP legislators care more about headlines than doing their jobs. They would rather waste our taxpayer dollars on extremist policy proposals that will go nowhere,rather than deliver impactful legislation for Arizona families.
GOP extremists also, absurdly, want us to believe that political candidates should be held to a different standard when it comes to hateful and unlawful speech. We need to only remember back to Jan. 6, 2001, to realize how dangerous this could be.
This proposal is obviously a politically charged show put on to capture attention; another sad example of how our GOP-controlled legislature is not working for us, the people. I sincerely hope our lawmakers at the State Capitol will regain their focus.
Anita Malik is an Arizona business leader and a former Democratic nominee for Congress.
