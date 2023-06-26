While I do not typically reply to opinions in print publications or on social media and prefer, instead, to have face-to-face discussions that lead to solving real problems, I feel it is important for me to explain my call for an investigation into two governing board members and how we got here.
Our district governing board policy BBAA outlines the duties and obligations of an individual board member. It states in part that board members are, “To accept the will of the majority vote in all cases, and not to actively undermine decisions.”
However, June 8th, two days after a vote on an instructional resource, board members Carine Werner and Amy Carney showcased their inability to honor policy BBAA and the principles of democracy at an “emergency press conference” held by the new State Superintendent of Instruction to further complain about the outcome of the collective board decision.
It is my opinion their public commentary contained inaccuracies, disparaged a minority population, and asserted erroneous judgments regarding the benefits SUSD students receive from a comprehensive and multi-faceted education.
Later that week, board member Werner submitted an editorial (or rather a PR firm submitted it on her behalf), misrepresenting our collective district actions and seeming to again violate board policy BBAA.
It is my opinion that this editorial contains false accusations, harms our district, misleads our community, and deserves to be factually corrected.
We have not removed any governing board meetings that allow for public input. As a matter of fact, we have added five community-based town halls to our communication plans for next school year so that our community can engage in back and forth, meaningful conversation, beyond a two-minute call to the public where we are limited by Open Meeting Laws on our responses to thespeaker.
She claims to support “K-12 students who show bravery and poise by standing up and speaking up,” yet in her antics at the Department of Education she complained that the resource in question was objectionable because it discussed civic duty and protest.
This grandstanding and the misrepresenting of the overall interests of our district and community went a step too far.
Participating in a third party’s “press conference” to protest the result of a board vote because it does not match your desired outcome, seems like sour grapes to me and an act of defiance which severs trust.
The two newest governing board members were informed about policy BBAA during their onboarding process. Both campaigned to be elected with platforms that included “transparency,” “accountability,” and removing politics from education.
I appreciate those campaign promises. Once elected, governing board members’ “interests” are supposed to be supporting decisions to create the best learning environment so that all students excel academically and personally, and also to manage the well-being of our resources.
Per board policy BBAA, Board members are not to be beholden to political views, campaign funders, political action committees or the guidance of any other individual. This policy is meant to clarify the rules applicable to governing board members and the expectation to follow those rules.
I support and value public education, recognize the benefits it provides to citizens in a civil society, and respect the complexities of local governance. Actions matching words are what we need now.
Saying you want to support teachers, while denying needed actions to hire necessary support staff is a misalignment. Saying you respect the district schools your children attended and that the teachers are “wonderful,”; then questioning a supplemental resource some have been utilizing successfully for a decade, presents an assumption of mistrust: that our teachers cannot make appropriate decisions about the use of instructional support materials.
Implying bad intentions disrespects our teachers and other district personnel demonstrates a conflict between words and actions. Saying you respect our children, families, teachers, and professionals then, bemoaning the approval of supplemental materials which supports educational efforts seems discriminatively charged and is dubious at best.
Lighting the matches, setting the house on fire, and then playing the victim and living with a persecution complex in the burning house is disingenuous.
The recent actions taken by Ms. Werner and Ms. Carney and their attempt to use the media to misinform the public, to diminish local governance, and alter or reverse decisions already made through a democratic process, proves to be a concerning pattern of inappropriate behavior.
I hope all our governing board members recognize, appreciate, and take actions to continue the progress we have been making on behalf of our students and employees,including promoting an efficient use of resources by allowing staff the time to complete their primary job responsibilities.
I am optimistic that the improper actions to dismiss the democratic process will cease. As board president, I feel obliged to support the progress of our district and it is one of my duties to ensure the effective and efficient use of our time in meetings.
Board policy BEDD states “The President may implement and enforce other procedural rules of order… as appropriate and necessary for the orderly, safe, and efficient operation of the meeting.”
I will continue to adopt strategies to solicit input and move the decision-making process along, with calls for a vote, when deemed prudent. It is my hope that all board members will make our students the priority, use facts to make decisions, and utilize the press in ways which supports our work.
This next school year, we will continue to host eleven monthly Regular Governing Board meetings which will be a continuation of our usual district business and allow for public input through our “call to the public” session.
We will also host five Special Governing Board meetings where the public is welcome to attend and hear commentary on information and discussion items. Additionally, our district will add five learning community town halls intended to provide for respectful discussion on issues impacting our district public schools.
As always,parents, and community members will be encouraged to continue to support the great learning experiences which happen in our neighborhood district public schools.
Parents and care providers will continue to be viewed as vital partners in their child’s academic and personal success and are always welcome to provide input to make collective improvements at a school and in our district.
It is my hope that the community will support the progress of our district and that governing board members will adhere to board policies, without quid-pro-quos in place.
Julie Cieniawski is the president of the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.