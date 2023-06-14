Less than half way into my first year, I can already say that serving on the Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) Governing Board has been the most important work I could have imagined doing for my community. There is no greater honor than the public entrusting me with guiding our district on the right path towards the future as one of its five board members.
What inspired me to get involved and seek out this role was as a gap in what the community of students, parents and teachers in Scottsdale needed in terms of policy and what they were getting from the previous SUSD Board. That all starts with transparency and openness about the policies that affect our children from the time that first bell rings until they come home in the afternoon.
I am dedicated to leaving this board, our district and our community in better shape than I found it. With that in mind, I am advocating for an immediate reversal to a recent policy change that cuts the special public meeting schedule of the SUSD by 5 meetings (50%). Without a reversal of a recent drastic cut, our board will not be giving the district what it deserves, which is transparency of process.
The last three years have brought many spirited discussions in school board meetings across the country including here in SUSD. Meeting agendas have been filled with COVID-related school closures and “remote” learning, re-openings, curriculum concerns, student health policies and parental rights.
These have been vital topics of discussion at public meetings of school boards, parents, teachers and even some K-12 students who showed bravery and poise by standing up and speaking up. These discussions matter and they shouldn’t be treated as a formality, or cast aside when they’re inconvenient.
Without these very public and, at times, uncomfortable conversations, I argue that all sides would have suffered in the long run. When communications break down, there is no winner.
For that reason, SUSD cannot afford to take a major step backwards in transparency just as parents and community members take a more active role in understanding their children’s education. I welcome the heightened awareness as a positive change, as a strong school-to-community relationship fosters parents who are invested in the success of our public schools.
Superintendent Scott Menzel has complained that there isn’t enough time to prepare for the traditional schedule of meetings, yet Dr. Menzel and his staff have newly launched a seven-month program for 40 hand-selected individuals, complete with taxpayer-funded dinners, bus tours, presentations, happy hours and a graduation ceremony. In addition, he and his staff facilitate several closed-door superintendent committees. I feel that Dr. Menzel can realign his staff’s time in a manner that best serves our community with a return to a full meeting schedule.
I thank board member Carney for standing with me and casting the second dissenting vote to remove five board meetings from the schedule, and I am calling on the remaining board members to uphold the district's value of transparency.
As board members, we owe our voters the right to be heard and understood. During the few short months that I’ve had the pleasure of serving as Vice President of the Scottsdale governing board, I have worked to build bridges, touring SUSD campuses, meeting principals to understand their unique needs, connecting with community members and parents over coffee, and deepening my relationship with local leaders.
I will never forget that I represent the Scottsdale community, and the only way I can accomplish that is by acting in daylight, not in darkness.
The future of SUSD is very bright, coming out of a very challenging few years and we should not do a disservice to parents, students and teachers by shutting them out. 2024 is an election year for three seats on the board and the voting public certainly deserves better.
Please email the governing board at govbrd@susd.org and share your thoughts on the importance of reinstating a full schedule of open board meetings.
