There are two sides to every story. You’ve heard Julie Cieniawski’s side. Now, here’s my take.
As a grandmother of a Scottsdale Unified School District student and a Scottsdale taxpayer, I am disappointed in the behavior exhibited by Governing Board President, Julie Cieniawski. Her June 26, 2023, op-ed was divisive, misleading, and frankly, embarrassing for our great city.
For background, the events that spurred Cieniawski to strikeout in print began on June 8, 2023, when Governing Board Vice President Carine Werner and Board Member Amy Carney joined a press conference with Tom Horne, Superintendent of Public Instruction, during which they expressed their
concerns regarding curriculum that exposes 5-year-olds to misleading gender “identity”/sexual content, seemingly against Arizona law.
During the June 20 th board meeting, Cieniawski asked for an investigation into Carney and Werner, claiming that they violated board policy BBAA when they spoke against the majority vote. Cieniawski’s beef: Carney and Werner wouldn’t fall in line and champion the divisive, potentially illegal, curriculum
that Cieniawski supported.
Here’s my beef: Cieniawski has attempted to silence her fellow board members – the ones voters elected to represent them. And, while Carney and Werner attacked the content of the curriculum, Cieniawski has stooped to a new low by making personal attacks on Carney and Werner. As an SUSD
stakeholder, I do not want the minority board members to be silenced by the majority members.
I am grateful that we now have board members who care about the quality of curriculum SUSD offers to our students, as well as the legality of the lessons … and that they are willing to speak up.
Cieniawski has additionally embarrassed herself and insulted parents by gaslighting the community regarding the reduction of board meetings for the 2023-2024 school year – a change that she voted for,
and Werner and Carney voted against. Cieniawski states: “We have not removed any governing board meetings that allow for public input” in an apparent attempt to deflection attention away from this drastic change. What Ms. Cieniawski fails to admit is that the public will now lose out on 5 special board sessions, or approximately 15-20 hours of public meetings, that provide visibility into the board’s work.
As a taxpayer, I expect the board members to take seriously the job they were elected to do. Clearly, Cieniawski is not a serious board member.
And finally, while Cieniawski is busy pointing fingers, gaslighting and attempting to silence others, she fails to admit that she is potentially the largest offender of board policy. For example, consider that board members are not allowed to accept gifts, per policy BCA, yet Cieniawski attended a small
gathering with the Scottsdale Education Association (SEA) union reps as their guest, for which the SEA promised Cieniawski “FREE FOOD.”
Furthermore, public SEA documents expose that the teachers’ union labels anyone who dare question the district as “SUSD Haters.” And, worse, the SEA held secret meetings to plot support for Superintendent Menzel after Fox News exposed his problematic-white-people comments on a national scale. Yet, Cieniawski gives this group her time, in public, despite policy BCA’s requirements that “Personal relationships shall be disclosed in any instance where there could be the appearance of conflict of interest or a conflict of interest.”
It’s clear to me: Cieniawski is hostile to fellow board members who do not fall in line with her agenda.
She’s loyal to the union; not parents or taxpayers. She has no regard for Arizona school curriculum laws.
And, when she doesn’t get her way, she throws a public tantrum.
If Cieniawski desires changes in the SUSD governing board, she should start by looking in the mirror.
Susan Winder is a retired public-school teacher, counselor, principal, college professor and college assessment liaison.
