SUSD override provides opportunity for kids

As a Scottsdale Realtor for the past 52 years, I’ve learned the three most important factors about real estate are: location, location, and location.
In our case, it relates to the attendance boundaries of the Scottsdale Unified School District, which include Scottsdale, most of Paradise Valley and parts of Phoenix and Tempe.
Buyer, sellers, landlords and tenants prefer to have that magical SUSD address when it comes to real estate because they know our schools are providing the best possible educational experiences and learning environment for our students to excel.
You don’t have to have kids or grandchildren enrolled in one of our schools to appreciate that quality schools increase everyone’s property values. They also enhance neighborhoods and enrich the entire community.
Scottsdale’s citizens have always had high expectations for their schools. I believe SUSD has most often exceeded those expectations. That’s why our community has a long history of supporting public education.
It’s time to step up again.
Renewing the override will provide an opportunity for us to show our support for public education and to ensure the future success of our students.
When your ballot comes in the mail, I hope you’ll join me in voting YES for the SUSD override.
The author is a Scottsdale Realtor and describes himself as a “community champion.”
