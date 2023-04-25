Pathways Early College Academy to Launch Summer Workshops

Since opening its doors this spring, Pathways Early College Academy has strived to offer its students educational opportunities that will prepare them for success in both college and their future careers.
To further this goal, the private, online early college high school academy will launch summer workshops for grades 7 through 12.
The workshops will begin in early June, end in early August, and will be two, four or six weeks long, depending on the subject.
The courses, which are also designed to coordinate with Pathways Early College Academy’s symposiums that focus on career skills and social skills, will be taught primarily online.
“We are offering hands-on workshops that promote valuable skills like web design, business leadership, G suite certification, and resume building,” said Alden Kiertzner, the founding principal and senior director of operations, adding that other topics will include financial empowerment for teens, robotics and creative writing.
“Anyone can enroll in the summer program. There are courses just for middle schoolers and courses just for high schoolers.”
As Vice Principal Randall Hoggard noted, the summer workshops offer a number of important benefits for students.
“They will allow career exploration and the development of much needed skills,” he said. “The curriculum lends itself well to developing soft skills that are needed in the workplace today and the future. The soft skills are critical thinking, decision making, time management, teamwork and other skills that oftentimes are not embedded but very much needed.”
For example, students who enroll in the 2-week Resume Builder workshop will learn the basics of how to write a resume, including formatting, content and style.
By the end of the two weeks, students will have a professional and polished resume that they can use to apply for jobs, on college applications and for internships.
The 4-week Web Design workshop will also offer students tangible skills they can use in future careers. Students will learn to build their own website in the interactive and hands-on workshop.
By the time the workshop ends, students will not only understand the basics of web design, but they will have a portfolio of projects they can show to future employers or college admissions offices.
“The workshops will feature teacher led and directed instruction. This also gives us the opportunity to have business leaders visit to meet with the students to enhance the learning,” Hoggard said.
About Pathways Early College Academy: Pathways Early College Academy is a private, online early college high school academy that provides education for ninth through 12th grade high school students in Arizona, California and West Virginia.
The school is fully virtual and combines self-paced programs, career-relevant studies and robust student support to help prepare high schoolers of all backgrounds for college and career success.
Students can earn college credits in high school, saving them time and thousands of dollars.
The Academy was established in July 2022 by partner Pathways College, an accredited higher education institution.
Applications to the academy are accepted on a rolling basis throughout the year.
For more information about the school, call 480-248-1670 or visit peca.org.
For more information about the summer workshops, visit www.peca.org/workshops.
