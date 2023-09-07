After nearly a year of fear, Rio Verde Foothills again will receive from Scottsdale that most precious of desert commodities: water.
On Sept. 5, City Council approved an agreement to send water to the parched area.
The 1,000 or so residents of the unincorporated community outside northeast Scottsdale had the inexpensive supply of city water they relied on for years shut off Jan. 1.
National media swooped in on the story, with some wondering why little RVF was being denied by Scottsdale, which has so much water it “banks” the amount of a small lake most years. Scottsdale countered it was “putting its residents first” and following a drought management plan.
After the city and county reached an impasse, the state stepped in.
A law – authored by Rep. Alexander Kolodin, a Republican who lives in Scottsdale – signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs June 19 requires Scottsdale to use an intergovernmental agreement to resume water service to its neighbors.
A key part of the law is that Scottsdale does not have to provide its own water. Rio Verde Foothills must secure water independently for Scottsdale to “treat and transport.”
The newly-formed Rio Verde Foothills Standpipe Board approved an intergovernmental agreement, often called “IGA,” and sent it to Scottsdale Sept. 2.
Three days later, Council voted to approve the IGA – though with two amendments, one of which may delay resumption of water service to the Pima Road standpipe for Rio Verde Foothills use.
Councilman Tom Durham called the agreement “a win-win.
“It’s a good day for both Rio Verde and the city of Scottsdale.”
But Durham and his colleagues approved an amendment proposed by Mayor David Ortega requiring the standpipe district to come up with a “traffic mitigation plan.”
Councilwoman Tammy Caputi raised a concern about the traffic plan addition.
“I think the key here is to give water to the (RVF) folks very, very quickly,” Caputi said. “So I would just want to know how long that’s going to delay the process – or would things keep moving forward?”
City Attorney Sherry Scott addressed the traffic plan amendment, as well as Councilman Barry Graham’s amendment that eliminated a line that could extend the agreement rather than a hard expiration date at the end of 2025.
“The city has the ability to build in policies or rules such as traffic mitigation requirements, so that shouldn’t be a problem to incorporate,” Scott said. “Also, the state law has the agreement terminating at the end of December 2025.
“And that’s what the agreement is going to provide. I don’t understand how the standpipe district could argue with that. I think these are fairly minimal changes that we can handle,” the city attorney concluded.
Kent Thomas is the standpipe board member who negotiated the IGA draft with Scottsdale City Manager Jim Thompson.
“They want some kind of traffic management plan,” Thomas said, the day after the council meeting. “I thought about that a lot as I was sitting there listening to the mayor and city council walk through it.”
After mulling over the “traffic management plan” phrase, Thomas said a solution could be as easy as setting certain hours for trucks to access the North Scottsdale standpipe.
The station, he noted, is “kind of isolated – not a lot of homes around it. I’m scratching my head as to the (traffic) impact.”
Even so, Thomas said, “I’m pretty confident I’ll be able to work with Jim (Thompson) on something. ”I think we can work through it.”
Though slightly apprehensive about the amendment, Thomas called the vote to approve the IGA “a good step forward.”
Thomas said an agreement with EPCOR to provide the water should be signed any day.
When could the Pima-Jomax standpipe again start flowing for RVF?
“I’m still thinking by the end of the month,” Thomas said.
Up to 750 homes will be served under the agreement.
According to the city, “Scottsdale’s own water resources will not be used, and the rate charged to the standpipe district is set so that costs are fully recovered on behalf of the Scottsdale residents who pay for the infrastructure and operation of the city’s water system.
“Rates charged to the Rio Verde Foothills Standpipe District are set to repay the city’s costs.”
The cost: The RVF district will pay Scottsdale $1,000 per month plus $17.96 per 1,000 gallons of water delivered. According to the agreement, the cost may increase annually “as Scottsdale water rates increase.”
Thomas said he and other RVF residents are currently paying two to three times as much for hauled water as they did last year when haulers were still accessing the standpipe.
He expects Rio Verde Foothills households will pay more than what they previously did for Scottsdale water, but “maybe 20 to 30% less than what we are paying now.”
And, at least for two-plus years, the “fear factor” of potentially not having water will go away.
“The haulers’ ability to get us water today,” Thomas said, “is fragile.”
The agreement lasts until Dec. 31, 2025.
By then, RVF residents hope EPCOR will have infrastructure in place to deliver water to them without Scottsdale’s involvement.
‘Communist system’
Kolodin, who came up with the idea for the governing mechanism, praised the standpipe board.
“They were just phenomenal,” the state representative said.
“I showed up at the (Sept. 2) meeting where they approved the IGA and said, ‘Thank you guys – if you hadn’t busted your asses, I would look so stupid.’”
Kolodin said he was not surprised that Scottsdale’s elected officials did not acknowledge his work.
“Every reasonable legislator wants other people to take credit for their work, it means you’ve been effective,” Kolodin said with a chuckle.
“I do appreciate several members of Scottsdale City Council who were very good partners and helped me get this done,” he quickly added.
He said he stepped in months ago on the water issue because “No one was solving it. I had constituents without water, so it was my job to make sure they get it.”
Kolodin said he is far from done with water.
The RVF situation, he said, “demonstrates to us we have to do serious reform in water in this state.
“I want to put a bill on the table to create a statewide water market. So much of this problem is caused by what I call a ‘communist water system’ …”
The state representative said EPCOR has been ready to provide water for Rio Verde Foothills for more than a year.
“We should have a statewide market and as long as you’re not draining aquifers, you can sell water to anyone who needs it,” Kolodin said.
“This is why the Soviet Union didn’t have bread.”
The back story
As a Nov. 19, 2022, letter from City Manager Jim Thompson to the council noted, “Scottsdale has been a generous and accommodating neighbor for years, providing approximately 117 acre-feet of water to the RVF community annually.”
Even so, Thompson’s letter – in answer to a petition to continue providing that water to RVF – concluded, “Scottsdale’s priority is to its citizens.”
Thompson put the responsibility for providing water to RVF on the county: “As the government of the Rio Verde Foothills community, Maricopa County should exercise its authority and responsibility to establish stable, long-term solution that accommodate this growing community and ensure its self-sufficiency.”
Ortega and the six city council members agreed with Thompson’s position.
In February, Council approved terms of an intergovernmental agreement to resume providing water via the standpipe to RVF, engaging Maricopa County as the middle agency.
But within a week, the county Board of Supervisors rejected the Scottsdale IGA, slamming it as “burdensome” and “bureaucracy at its worst.”
Expressing fury at the city’s position, Kolodin co-authored HB 2441, aimed at quickly forcing Scottsdale to resume providing water to RVF.
In March, Kolodin’s original bill narrowly passed – only to be rejected by Hobbs.
A month later, Kolodin combined his bill with SB 1432 for what might be called a “watered down” version of his original legislation. Less restrictive on the city, SB 1432 outlined how a five-member standpipe district would negotiate with Scottsdale to resume water service via the standpipe.
The city, Kolodin’s language stresses, will be “reimbursed for the full reasonable costs of providing and delivering the water” via the standpipe to Rio Verde Foothills.
According to the city, most of the fee it will charge RVF “is a capital recovery fee from which the city will pay to upgrade its Pima Road fill station …
“While improvements are needed at the fill station, they will not delay the availability of water to the Rio Verde Foothills Standpipe District. Once the requirements of the agreement are met, Scottsdale will be ready to provide water within seven days.”
Sacrifices, ‘tortuous process’
It would be a distortion to say RVF has been completely dry for nine months.
After the Scottsdale standpipe shutdown, “water haulers” continued to supply Rio Verde Foothills with drinking water, but the trucks had to find alternate sources and pay more to get the water, passing on the costs to RVF residents.
With water bills doubling and tripling, tough choices were made over the last nine months.
Thomas said the rule at his house became “Navy showers” – turn the water on and get wet; turn the water off and soap up; turn the water back on for a quick rinse.
His RVF neighbor Kim Walden made the biggest sacrifice outside her home.
“For me having a large vegetable garden has always been important to maintaining a healthy mental state,” she said.
No garden for her this year.
“I could not justify using very pricy water in the garden,” she said. “Along with that, the fear of running out of water – even though it did not happen – hurt all of us in my family …
“Mentally, it made life more difficult.”
Michael Miola, another standpipe board member, was the lone public speaker at the council meeting.
“I look forward to getting water from Scottsdale,” he said, “so that our residents don’t have to make a decision as to whether or not they’re going to flush their toilets or have enough water to cook food that night.”
While Miola was the only speaker at the meeting, Scottsdale resident Alex McLaren, a frequent advocate for RVF, emailed the mayor and city council.
“I strongly support the approval of this agreement,” McLaren said.
“It is the action that neighbors provide to those in need – and although it has been a tortuous process, it is the right thing to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.