Ever think about driving a school bus?
For the 2023-2024 school year, Scottsdale Unified School District is looking to bolster its Transportation ranks with more bus drivers, bus aides and mechanics.
SUSD’s “Test Drive and Hire” event gets underway at 8 a.m., May 20, at Pima Traditional School, 8330 E. Osborn Rd., Scottsdale, and runs until noon.
Candidates will be able to fill out an application, get a job interview and take a turn behind the wheel of those yellow student movers.
“Literally and figuratively, we drive SUSD’s future,” says SUSD Transportation Department Director David Jacobson. “We feel like our ‘work family’ supports the district's families in a very significant way. We understand the responsibility and take great pride in ensuring that their students get safely to and from school every day.”
Positions are for 30 hours per week, with the option for more, with starting pay from $20.16 ‒ $20.97 per hour – including benefits.
No previous bus driving experience is required. SUSD provides all of the training that will lead to your getting the Commercial Driver License (CDL) that is state-required to drive a school bus.
