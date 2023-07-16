SUSD makes big push for more bus drivers

Scottsdale Unified School District begins its 2023-24 school year in less than a month – Aug. 7 is the official “first day of school.”
With an estimated 20,000 students expected to end their short summers and begin another year at Scottsdale public schools, the district has many jobs to fill.
With scores of openings for employees inside and outside classrooms, SUSD hosts a job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20.
The hiring event takes place at Mohave District Annex office, 8500 E. Jackrabbit Road. Appointments are not required, but online applications can be completed at susd.org/JobFair.
SUSD is hiring the following positions:
• Bus drivers, bus aides and mechanics.
• Permanent teachers, particularly in math, science, Spanish and “gifted.”
• Substitute teachers – all grade levels, all subjects.
• Special Education teachers and paraeducators.
• Social workers.
• Custodians and grounds staff.
• Nutrition Services managers and cafeteria workers.
• Before- and after-school childcare providers and assistants.
• School security guards.
• Human resources specialists.
• School lunch aides and crossing guards.
• Administrative support staff.
District supervisors will be at the event for on-the-spot interviews.
In some cases, conditional offers of employment may be offered at the event, pending completion of mandatory background checks.
Positions requiring 30 or more hours a week of work are eligible for flexible employee and family health benefit plans that include medical, dental and vision coverage, wellness programs and an Employee Assistance Program; Health Savings Account options; prescription benefits; life insurance; and membership in the Arizona State Retirement System.
Optional coverage includes Flexible Spending Accounts, supplemental life insurance, identity theft protection, pre-paid legal coverage and pet care insurance.
Some positions, such as bus drivers and food handlers, require additional certifications. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
For those who can’t make it to the July 20 Job Fair, SUSD also hosts “drop-in” interviews every Monday and Thursday from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Education Center, 7575 E. Main St., Scottsdale. There, a Human Resources representative conducts a short, screening interview to determine applicants’ interests and skills.
The process begins with the screening application at susd.org/JobFair that can be submitted ahead of time.
For more information, or to apply online, visit susd.org/jobs.
Drivers needed
One of the biggest needs for SUSD are bus drivers, who earn starting payof $20.16 - $20.97 per hour, with benefits.
No previous bus driving experience is required. SUSD provides all of the training that will lead to the Commercial Driver License (CDL) that is state-required to drive a school bus.
“A good bus driver is someone who cares about students and wants to be a part of our investment in their educational process,” said David Jacobson, SUSD Transportation Director.
“This is also a great job for parents who want to be on the same schedule as their school-aged children,” he added.
Bus aides ride along to assist our special needs students who need a little extra help getting on and off the bus. They also help secure wheelchairs for the bus rides to and from school.
Bus aides earn $15.81 - $16.45 per hour.
Mechanics can make $24 per hour and up, based on experience.
Subs highly valued
Substitute teachers are paid $145 per day Tuesday – Thursday, with an extra $20 on hard-to-fill Mondays and Fridays.
Permanent and long-term subs earn $169.
Denise Harrison, SUSD Human Resources substitutes coordinator, weighed in on the characteristics of a good substitute teacher:
“Someone who genuinely cares for students, who has good listening skills, is kind and willing to help would make a great substitute teacher. It is important to have a passion for working with students, and most helpful to be organized and have effective classroom-management skills.”
Flexibility and adaptability are key, she added.
“It is not necessary that a person has formal training in education to be a successful substitute,” Harrison said.
“Skills such as customer service and time management are certainly transferable from other fields of employment and work well in a classroom.”
Desert Mountain High School Principal Dr. Lisa Hirsch is one of many administrators who value substitute teachers.
“It is my experience that the best substitute teachers are flexible, willing to follow someone else’s lesson plan, detail-oriented, have a good sense of humor and find true value in young people,” Hirsch said.
To be an SUSD guest teacher, the education equivalent to a bachelor’s degree is required, with an Arizona Substitute Certificate or Arizona Teaching Certificate.
