Desert Mountain wins 5A softball title

Desert Mountain was the underdog heading into the 5A Conference softball championship Monday, May 15 at Farrington Stadium on the campus of Arizona State University.
The Wolves were facing a juggernaut in Willow Canyon, the two-time defending 5A champ that routinely blows out opponents with its big bats and strong pitching. Yet, Desert Mountain wasn’t fazed.
The No. 2 seeded Wolves dethroned the top-seeded Willow Canyon Wildcats 4-2 to win the title. And they did it behind freshman pitcher Lilly Goodwin.
“I knew I had a good defense behind me,” Goodwin said. “I wasn’t too worried, I just had to go out there and do my thing and help out.”
Runs for the 30-1-1 Wildcats haven’t been an issue this season, averaging just over 10 runs a game.
But Monday, they were scarce. The Wildcats looked to keep that track going against the 28-4 Wolves after bringing in a run in the bottom of the first, but Goodwin and company held the door shut for five consecutive innings.
Goodwin admitted she was feeling the pressure early, but her teammates talked her through it and got her settled as they have all season.
Heading into the title game, Goodwin was 19-0 on the mound with just a .29 ERA. That’s among the lowest in the state and nation. She had 261 strikeouts on the season, on par with some of the other top pitchers in the state committed to play Division I softball.
Needless to say, Desert Mountain was confident with her on the mound. And the momentum she had from limiting Willow Canyon’s offense trickled over to the rest of the team.
Early on, third baseman Emily Strittmatter shot a two-run shot to left-center, giving the Wolves a 2-1 lead that they wouldn’t surrender. The Wolves maintained their 2-1 lead while Goodwin commanded the box.
“My first at bat I got something hard, then she threw me something off-speed,” Strittmatter said, explaining her at-bat that gave Desert Mountain the lead and eventual win. “I’ve seen her pitch before and I know she going to attack the zone so at my second at-bat I wanted to be aggressive. I saw her pitch down so took it far and that definitely set the tone for me.”
Then, as insurance runs in top the top of seventh, Goodwin knocked an RBI, essentially putting the game out of reach for Willow Canyon — pending a miracle.
Just as Willow Canyon began to show its championship pedigree after loading first and second and knocking in an RBI to close the gap to two runs, Goodwin closed the door for good. She showed incredible poise for a freshman in the state’s biggest game and coach Chris Fredericks has high praise for her.
“She’s a Unicorn,” he said. “She’s 14 years old. You’d think she’s a college senior the way she goes out there and carries herself. She never gets nervous and she has such composure. Let me tell you, when whats-her-name hit that homerun, that’s just like poking a bear — she’s just going to come after you.”
That’s exactly what she did.
The win for the Wolves came in their first-ever championship appearance. It also came in a season where a majority of the roster is filled with underclassmen, giving hope for a dynasty of sorts to be established in north Scottsdale.
Desert Mountain coach Chris Fredericks praised his team for their ability to hang in there and hold off Willow Canyon. It’s something they have done all season leading up to the title game.
But even in a situation where pressure is at its highest, they didn’t fold. Instead, they went out and took the state title.
“These kids, they don’t get phased,” Fredericks added. “You give up a run in the first inning and you don’t panic. They go out there and do their job, they’re ballers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.