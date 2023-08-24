Football preview: Scottsdale schools pushing for gold ball

The wait is finally over for football programs across the Valley and state as the 2023 season is in its final days before kickoff.
Small schools across the state began competition last week, leaving the door open for big schools to begin their respective seasons on Thursday, Aug. 24-26.
Here’s a look at what the 4A-6A schools in Scottsdale have to offer this season.
Chaparral
This could be one of the best Chaparral teams since the Firebirds’ last state title in 2020. The team is young, led by sophomore quarterback Marcel Jones, but first-year coach Doug Nisenson inherited a team filled with sophomores who are already receiving Division I offers from major college programs. But seniors are also getting looks, including wideout Plas Johnson, an Arizona State commit, and others.
The hype surrounding the 2023 season has been front and center since this group of sophomores went undefeated as freshmen. Now, it’s time to see how they all put it together with Jones leading the way.
“Taking over and being quarterback at Chap, it’s a great honor,” Jones said. “But I don’t really focus on what other people think. I’m just here to play football and do my job.”
Chaparral opens the season Friday, Aug. 25 against O’Connor.
Desert Mountain
Desert Mountain has quietly become one of the most dangerous teams in the state under Head Coach Conrad Hamilton. The Wolves lack depth and are still one of the smaller programs in 5A. But they do not lack talent.
Desert Mountain is home to multiple Division I Power Five recruits, including four-star Arizona State commit Dylan Tapley and three-star tight end and Ole Miss commit Dillon Hipp, as well as four-star defensive back and Texas commit Santana Wilson. But that’s only scratching the surface of what Desert Mountain has to offer this season.
The Wolves return most of its offensive line from last season. They also return quarterback Brady McDonough and Fordham commit Jack Freeburg, a wideout.
Desert Mountain’s schedule is favorable, making a trip to the Open Division a real possibility.
“This is probably the most potential Desert Mountain has had,” Hipp said. “We just need to capitalize on our potential and go as far as we can go.”
Horizon
Horizon may be one of the biggest dark horses in the 5A Conference, and not just because of the massive offensive line led by tackles Carter Lavrusky (6’6, 280 pounds) and Dylan Nolan Cook (6’6, 308 pounds).
The Huskies are a well-oiled machine two years removed from a 5A state title.
Bodie Zaorano will lead the way in the backfield as a sophomore, while Kaden Cox and Jax Markovich, Horizon’s new star tight end, also present themselves as weapons on offense.
Linebacker Carson Kolb will man the defense.
Horizon is playing the role of underdog this season despite the Division I talent it has.
The Huskies begin the season on Friday, Aug. 25 against Canyon View.
Notre Dame Prep
The dynamic duo of quarterback Noah Trigueros and wideout Cooper Perry took the 5A Conference by storm last season as Notre Dame Prep exceeded expectations for a young team and made a run to the semifinals before falling to Cactus.
Together, Trigueros and Perry connected 78 times for 1,100 yards and 20 touchdowns. The duo now returns in hopes of delivering a 5A title to the Saints, something that has eluded Head Coach George Prelock in his two trips to the final.
On defense, Deacon Shea has made himself a household name for Notre Dame. The linebacker takes after Brock Locknicar, a standout who went on to play at Harvard.
He and Trigueros believe they have a special season ahead of them.
“I feel like we have a lot of playmakers this year,” Trigueros said. “It’s not just Cooper (Perry).”
Notre Dame Prep begins its season on Friday, Aug. 25 against Barry Goldwater.
Saguaro
Now under new leadership, the goal hasn’t changed for the Saguaro football program.
Zak Hill, the former Arizona State offensive coordinator, took over the Sabercat program this season for Jason Mohns, who is now the tight ends coach for the Sun Devils. Hill inherited a program riddled with talent across the board.
Amare Taase will lead a young offensive line whose main goal is to protect quarterback Mason Bray, who waited patiently all spring and summer and won the starting job. He’ll be in the backfield with Georgia Tech running back commit Jaeden Matthews, a three-year starter.
Saguaro’s defense will shine once again. JoJo Clark returns at linebacker alongside Trey Morrison, two leaders last season. Jaci Dickerson will man a corner spot once again, while safety Omar Lazcano leads the rest of the secondary.
“Us as a team, we’re ready to be player led,” Matthews said. “All off-season we were player led so I think that will help us get back to the Open.”
Saguaro kicks off its season on Friday, Aug. 25 against American Leadership Academy – Queen Creek.
