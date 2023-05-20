JP Evert shows spirit for Desert Mountain

After every big play during a Desert Mountain High School football game, one person along the sidelines stands ready to high-five all the players sporting maroon and gray.
John Paul “JP” Evert is a student, athlete, water boy and an inspiration to many at Desert Mountain.
He is only a sophomore, but JP is already well-known around the school as the “biggest supporter” of DMHS sports. On Saturdays, you can find him hitting home runs for the Miracle League of Arizona.
After the first football game of the season, JP ran up to the Wolves quarterback Drew Tapley and exchanged numbers with him; they have stayed in contact ever since. After receiving his own Wolves jersey and getting a position as water boy/team manager, JP said he felt “official.”
“It's good to have some of our students who aren’t exactly football players come out and participate with our team, specifically on Friday nights,” head coach Conrad Hamilton said. “The guys immediately rallied around JP.”
JP was born with severe contact-reactive allergies that his dad, Jason Evert, described as, “almost like living with chickenpox.” JP also has asthma, eczema and other developmental delays.
He has never let them define his character or measure his strengths.
“He’s had a lot of challenges in life, but he’s never lost his joy and that is just who he is,” Jason Evert said. “You can’t teach someone to have a joyful personality in the midst of life's obstacles, but he’s got it.”
JP is enrolled in the school’s Life Skills Center, which focuses on the individual student strengths and needs.
“JP taught me to always look at the bigger picture, there's always something to be positive about, and always a reason to smile,” Tapley said.
Supporting every opportunity JP gets, his dad and grandpa are always there to cheer him on. Jason Evert said he was thrilled to see how the football team welcomed his son.
On a different field, JP is more than just an influence, he is an athlete with the Miracle League of Arizona.
With over 400 players, the Miracle League of Arizona gives every child and adult the opportunity to play baseball, program director Drew Soicher said.
“Think about how different your life would be if you had never been on a team. The friendships you make, the challenges you face, the coaching you receive, the adversity you have to overcome, the laughter, the smiles, the tears and all the other wonderful things that come with participating on a team,” Soicher said.
“What's different about our athletes, why shouldn’t they be able to do the same thing? Because they were born a little different? Well, different is cool.”
JP has played for the Miracle League for about five years. He describes himself as a “really good player” and his favorite part is “hitting dingers.”
His dad said JP has no problem inviting everyone to his games, “but what is so cool, is that they actually take him up on it.”
Tapley said he and other football players attended about five of JP’s games to show their support for him.
“These guys are taking their free time off on a Saturday to cheer on John Paul. It’s just beautiful to see,” Jason Evert said.
JP said he felt amazing when the guys showed up.
“I just felt so supported by my brothers on the team,” he said.
Desert Mountain also hosts a basketball game once a year where the special education program students compete against each other.
Cervantez said the student body comes to support the students playing. JP got to wear his favorite NBA player's number, No. 30 for Stephen Curry. He said his favorite part was when he got to do Curry’s look-away three-point signature move.
“The crowd went ballistic, it was really just neat as a dad, to know that your kid is going to have a lot of challenges in life, but to see the school rally behind him was just a beautiful thing to witness,” Jason Evert said.
Tapley said JP kept the football team in a positive mindset at every game, “because of the love he showed us.”
“He’s got the kind of heart that every coach wishes they could transplant into all of their players,” Jason Evert added.
